Seasoned actress Fella Makafui talked about being private with her life and how the old version of her enjoyed the limelight

She made these remarks when Berla Mundi probed into how she funds her luxury lifestyle during an interview on TV3's The Day Show

Many people admired the wise words she shared, while others talked about her beauty

Star actress and movie producer Fella Makafui spoke about how she values being private about her life rather than sharing details of her life with the world.

Fella Makafui spoke about why she enjoys a private life

In an exclusive interview on the Day Show, host Berla Mundi probed Fella Makafui about how she is able to fund her luxury lifestyle.

Fella Makafui stated that the new version of her loves to keep things private and that she has grown over the years.

"The then Fella Makafui wants to probably just be all over the place, and I want people to know what has been going on in my life. But I have so much growth now, and I want to keep certain things very, very private."

Speaking about what led to the change, Berla Mundi wondered whether it was the alleged divorce. However, Fella Makafui said that it was when her wine shop, Fella Wine & Liquor, failed. She stated that this new version of her was brought to light in 2019 or 2020.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui speaking about how she values being private.

Reactions as Fella Makafui spoke about the importance of privacy

Many people in the comments admired the wise words Fella Makafui shared in the interview. Others also talked about how much they loved her and how beautiful she looked.

Below are the comments:

ericcarruthers1 said:

Thanks Fela Makafui, my love. I love those statements.

iamwendy_model said:

Motivational speaker noted.

maame_ama_leyonce said:

I love you already, you have my support ❤️❤️❤️❤️

"I bought my Cartier watch for $8000 in Dubai": Fella Makafui said

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned actress Fella Makafui opened up about how she had to sacrifice her Dubai trip for the production of her upcoming movie, Resonance.

She stated that she had wanted to spoil herself by spending on luxury items while in Dubai, and she disclosed that she spent $8000 on her Santos De Cartier watch.

Many people admired how stunning she looked in her interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show on TV3.

