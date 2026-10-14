EOCO confirmed it is investigating an alleged criminal conspiracy linked to a revised financial loss of about GH¢27 million at SIC

Suame MP John Darko reported to EOCO on October 13 and was granted enquiry bail after cooperating with investigators

The former Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, has also honoured EOCO's invitation

The Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, appeared before the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on October 13, 2026, in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged financial loss of approximately GH¢27 million at SIC Savings and Loans Company Limited.

Suame MP John Darko reported to EOCO on October 13 and was granted enquiry bail after cooperating with investigators. Credit: John Darko

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EOCO confirmed the development in an official statement dated October 13, 2026, disclosing that the loss figure had been revised upwards as part of the probe into what it described as an alleged criminal conspiracy.

The Office said it had invited Darko to provide information relevant to the investigation.

He arrived at EOCO premises at exactly 12:00 noon and engaged throughout the process in a manner the Office described as respectful, cooperative and fully responsive.

"Given the circumstances of the case, the applicable law, and his cooperation, the Office granted him enquiry bail," the EOCO statement read.

EOCO also confirmed that Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, the former Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, had similarly responded to its invitation and is cooperating with investigators.

Investigation Ongoing, No Conclusions Drawn

EOCO emphasised that the investigation is progressing steadily and in line with its case theory.

The Office was explicit that, because the probe remains active, no determination has been made regarding the culpability of any individual connected to the matter.

The statement did not specify the nature of the alleged criminal conspiracy or detail how the revised figure of GH¢27 million was arrived at.

Baffour Awuah on bail after controversial EOCO arrest

YEN.com.gh reported that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah, was released on GH¢10 million bail with two sureties after the High Court determined he did not pose a flight risk, following his arrest and questioning by EOCO.

The court ordered the MP to remain available to investigators throughout the ongoing probe.

His next appearances before the court are scheduled for October 26 and November 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. Both sureties are fellow parliamentarians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh