The Manhyia South MP was arrested and interrogated by EOCO over alleged financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans

His lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, argued that Nana Baffour Awuah voluntarily reported to EOCO and cooperated fully with investigators

The High Court set return dates of October 26 and November 2, 2026, as the investigation into criminal conspiracy and money laundering continues

The Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah, has been released on GH¢10 million bail with two sureties after the High Court determined he did not pose a flight risk, following his arrest and questioning by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Manhyia South MP Nana Baffour Awuah Finally Granted GH¢10 Million Bail in EOCO Case

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The court ordered the MP to remain available to investigators throughout the ongoing probe. His next appearances before the court are scheduled for October 26 and November 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. Both sureties are fellow parliamentarians.

The hearing featured extensive submissions from both sides. His counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, pushed for self-recognisance bail, pointing to his client's standing as a sitting MP and practising lawyer. Atta Akyea told the court that Nana Baffour Awuah voluntarily presented himself to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, at approximately 10:43 a.m., accompanied by his legal team, and spent around eight hours in detention before being subjected to further questioning. EOCO also searched his residence and office under High Court-issued warrants.

Atta Akyea rejected prosecution framing of a GH¢9.85 million settlement as "dissipation" of funds, describing it instead as the outcome of a legitimate commercial settlement and the payment of legal fees. He explained that Nana Baffour Awuah's former law firm had been retained to recover funds owed to SIC Savings and Loans by Equity Savings and Loans, a process that led to prolonged litigation over attached property. A third party subsequently contested ownership of the property, and the resulting dispute was eventually resolved through a court-filed settlement.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai contested the defence's version of events, telling the court that EOCO first contacted the MP in February 2026 and made several subsequent attempts to secure his attendance. He referred to a failed attempt to arrest the MP at the Accra High Court on September 23 and the issuing of an arrest warrant by the High Court on September 30, arguing those developments were relevant to determining bail conditions.

EOCO Investigation Into SIC Life Savings and Loans

The case centres on an EOCO investigation into alleged unauthorised financial transactions connected to SIC Life Savings and Loans.

Investigators are examining allegations that include criminal conspiracy, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering and tax-related offences.

The High Court, having heard both sides, granted the GH¢10 million bail with two parliamentary colleagues standing as sureties, while directing Nana Baffour Awuah to cooperate with the investigation as it proceeds.

Annoh-Dompreh reacts to Baffour Awuah's detention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Frank Annoh-Dompreh’s reaction to the overnight detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by EOCO, which he called unprecedented in Ghana’s history.

Annoh-Dompreh said Baffour Awuah had voluntarily reported to investigators and dismissed claims that officers found incriminating material during a search. He also warned that political power changes hands as the investigation continues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh