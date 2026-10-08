The CID of the Ghana Police Service released a new statement detailing fresh developments in the case involving Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman

The police also explained why the accused did not appear in court as scheduled and outlined the next steps investigators planned to take in the matter

Netizens who reacted to the update shared their views on the development, with some calling for more probes into the matter and others questioning the delay

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The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has given an update on the domestic abuse case involving fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman.

The CID gives an update on Nana Akua Addo's case against her husband, Harold Norman. Image credit: Akua Addo/Ghana Police (Facebook)

Source: UGC

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, videos surfaced online showing Nana Akua Addo receiving medical attention for visible injuries, including a swollen lip.

Separate clips captured heated family exchanges, including an allegation that her husband slapped one of their daughters.

In a comment under a blogger's post, Nana Akua Addo pleaded for the videos to be taken down for her daughters' sake.

Harold Norman's legal team has since disputed the narrative surrounding the footage.

Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey also said she had spoken to Nana Akua Addo and that steps had been taken to ensure her safety.

CID details Nana Akua Addo's petition against husband

In a press release dated October 7, 2026, the CID said its Director-General received a petition from Rosemond Akua Adobea, known as Nana Akua Addo, on August 20, 2026.

She alleged in the petition that her husband had subjected her to physical, emotional and economic abuse.

Preliminary investigations, according to the police, showed that the DOVVSU units at the Lakeside and Ministries Police Stations had earlier handled a case involving the couple in July 2026.

Investigators later picked up Harold Norman, who was granted police enquiry bail with two sureties on August 29, 2026, after he gave a caution statement.

The CID stated:

"Following receipt of the petition, the suspect, Harold Norman was arrested on 27th August 2026 at his residence to assist with investigations."

The official statement released by CID via the Ghana Police Service Facebook page is below.

Why Harold Norman did not appear in court

Harold Norman was scheduled to appear before court on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. According to the CID, his lawyer informed the police that he had been admitted to hospital and could not attend.

Part of the statement read:

"Investigators from DOVVSU have visited the said hospital to verify the claim and are monitoring the situation to ensure he is arraigned immediately upon discharge from the hospital."

Meanwhile, the CID is working with the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection on the matter.

Social welfare services, the CID said, would be provided for both Nana Akua Addo and her children. Police also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence and handling complaints professionally and fairly.

Netizens react to CID's update

Netizens who reacted to the police statement on Facebook shared mixed views, with some praising the police and others questioning the timing of the development.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Boneless Kuli Chana wrote:

"Paragraph 5 dey sweet me. Show me the location, I will volunteer and monitor him 24/7. {expletive} like that."

Kilimanjaro Benotti Akiti said:

"But Ghana Police Service, I want to ask! Do you have the right to interfere in family issues?"

Daniel Yaw Adade commented:

"I like the last statement that investigations would be done fairly and professionally, because if care is not taken, the court of public opinion will condemn one party before the truth even comes out."

Kojo Mintah indicated:

"It's funny how everyone is now running to the hospital to dodge prosecution."

Abubakari Issah Osman wrote:

"Well done, kudos to you all."

Ernestina Adzo Dika said:

"It happened two months ago and it's now surfacing online."

Oheneyere Gifty Anti reacts to Nana Akua Addo's alleged abuse

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Oheneyere Gifty Anti reacted to the alleged abuse of Nana Akua Addo in a lengthy post on October 6, 2026.

In her post, she asked whether the fashion icon and her children were safe and urged Ghanaians to withhold judgement.

Debates about why people stay in such relationships could wait, she added, as Nana Akua Addo was clearly traumatised.

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Source: YEN.com.gh