Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh said it was the first time in Ghana's history an MP had been detained overnight by EOCO over an unproven matter

He said the government was using excessive state power against NPP members and lawyers, warning that power would eventually change hands and only time would tell

Annoh-Dompreh also dismissed claims that anything incriminating was found at Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah's office during EOCO's search, describing the narrative as untrue

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Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has described the overnight detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as unprecedented in Ghana's history.

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh speaks on the overnight detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by EOCO. Image credit: The 1957 News/Annoh Dompreh/Baffour Awuah.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said no MP had ever been detained overnight over a matter that had not been proven.

Baffour Awuah voluntarily reported to EOCO's head office on Thursday, October 1, 2026, and was subsequently arrested.

The agency is investigating allegations including criminal conspiracy, financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, money laundering and tax-related offences.

His lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, said late on Thursday that investigators had not finished questioning the MP after about seven hours.

EOCO officers had earlier searched his residence and former law firm's office as part of the investigation.

Annoh-Dompreh speaks on Baffour Awuah's detention

Annoh-Dompreh said the Minority was alarmed by the turn of events, stressing that Baffour Awuah had submitted himself to EOCO while carrying out his duties as a lawyer.

He described the detention as a clear use of excessive state power and said the Minority would appeal to President John Mahama.

According to him, the past six months had seen repeated attacks on the NPP's rank and file, including its lawyers and MPs. He said:

"This is the first time in the history of this country that a member of parliament will be detained overnight by a matter that has not been proven. We are surprised. And clearly you can see the use of excessive state powers."

Ghana's democracy, he argued, was being taken backwards if this was the reset President Mahama promised.

He also dismissed suggestions that anything incriminating had been found at Baffour Awuah's office, urging the public to treat such claims with contempt.

Annoh-Dompreh warns NDC that power changes hands

Annoh-Dompreh warned that political fortunes would eventually change, reminding the governing party that power changes hands.

He added:

"We are taking it in good stride, but you should remember there is always tomorrow. Power changes hands."

Despite the setback, he said the Minority would follow due process as the investigation continued.

The Facebook video of The 1957 News, in which Frank Annoh-Dompreh speaks on Baffour Awuah's overnight detention, is below.

Afenyo-Markin sends strong message to EOCO

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin told EOCO to pursue drug kingpins instead of persecuting political opponents.

In a Facebook statement, he claimed the government was using state power to intimidate critics. The Effutu MP declared that the Minority would not be harassed into silence or bend the knee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh