A female National Service personnel at Stanbic Bank Ghana has reportedly received GH₵15,000 for her outstanding performance

Portia Boakye has confirmed winning two awards, including Overall Best National Service Person

A video celebrating the achievement has gained attention on social media

A young Ghanaian woman has attracted attention on social media following reports that Stanbic Bank Ghana rewarded its overall best National Service Personnel with GH₵15,000.

National service personnel, Portia Boakye, receives a huge reward after impressing Stanbic Bank. Image credit: Portia Boakye, @cocktail_xtrail_fest, Tortoisepath

Source: UGC

A video shared on X captured moments from a gathering where the recognition was celebrated.

According to the video's caption, the female service personnel received GH₵15,000 after emerging as the bank's overall best performer during her national service.

The footage has since circulated on other social media platforms, drawing attention to the recognition given to outstanding graduates in the banking sector.

Portia Boakye celebrates double achievement

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian woman identified as Portia Boakye has confirmed receiving two awards at Stanbic Bank Ghana.

In a post on LinkedIn, Portia announced that she had been named the Overall Best National Service Person and Top Performer in Personal and Private Banking.

Expressing her excitement, she described the recognition as an important milestone in her professional journey.

She wrote:

"I'm deeply honoured to receive the Overall Best National Service Person Award."

She also expressed appreciation to the people who supported her throughout her service period.

According to Portia, the recognition has encouraged her to continue pursuing professional excellence and making a meaningful contribution wherever she finds herself.

Her announcement highlights the opportunities available to graduates who demonstrate dedication and strong performance during their national service.

Stanbic Bank's national service programme

Stanbic Bank Ghana has, over the years, provided opportunities for graduates to gain practical experience in the financial services sector through national service.

Check out the X video below:

In October 2025, the bank reported that its 2024/2025 service personnel had donated medical equipment and GH₵4,200 to support patients at the 37 Military Hospital.

The initiative formed part of their efforts to contribute positively to society.

Although Portia's announcement confirms her awards, the circulating video does not identify its recipient by name, and the reported GH₵15,000 cash prize has not been independently confirmed by the bank.

March 2026 NSS allowances successfully disbursed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Authority had successfully paid all service personnel their March 2026 allowances.

In a statement, service personnel were asked to confirm with their banks if the money had been reflected.

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh