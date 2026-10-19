CompuGhana Limited has officially launched its 2026 Cashback Sales Festival, giving customers across Ghana the opportunity to win two brand-new cars and other exciting prizes.

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Two lucky customers to win brand-new cars as CompuGhana launches 2026 sales festival

Source: UGC

The promotion, which begins on Monday, October 19, 2026, and continues through December, forms part of the company's annual initiative to reward loyal customers for their continued support.

The announcement was made during a press briefing at CompuGhana's head office at Airport West in Accra.

The event brought together key representatives of the company, including its General Manager, Mr Haissam Kassar, and Marketing Manager, Mrs Rita Akua Safoa Nyarko, popularly known as AkuaCEO.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Nyarko highlighted the importance of the annual festival, describing it as an initiative that customers eagerly anticipate.

She said:

"The campaign has become one of the most anticipated on our calendar as a company."

This year's edition promises greater rewards, with two brand-new vehicles supplied by i2 Motors, the main partner of the festival, serving as the ultimate prizes.

Customers who make qualifying purchases during the promotional period will have the opportunity to enter a free raffle draw for a chance to win one of the vehicles.

Beyond the cars, the festival will also feature other rewards and activities aimed at making shopping at CompuGhana more enjoyable.

Tima Kumkum cautions customers against scammers

CompuGhana's brand ambassador, Tima Kumkum, who was also present at the briefing, used the occasion to caution the public against fraudsters who may attempt to take advantage of the promotion.

She encouraged customers to remain vigilant and rely only on information shared through the company's official communication platforms.

Tima Kumkum further assured participants that winners would be contacted directly, stressing the importance of keeping receipts as proof of purchase.

She stated:

"I will personally call the winners to inform them that they have won."

How customers can participate

Customers interested in the promotion can visit any CompuGhana showroom nationwide or shop online through the company's official website, www.compughana.com.

To qualify for the raffle, customers must make a purchase of GH¢1,000 or more and complete the required registration process.

Participants are also encouraged to retain their purchase receipts and provide accurate contact details to ensure they can be reached if selected as winners.

The 2026 Cashback Sales Festival will run from October 19 through December 2026, with the company expected to communicate further details about the raffle and other promotional activities through its official platforms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh