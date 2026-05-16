The National Service Authority (NSA) has successfully paid all service personnel their March 2026 allowances

In a statement, the service personnel were asked to confirm with their banks if the money had been reflected

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced the successful payment of March 2026 allowances to National Service Personnel (NSP) nationwide.

In a press statement issued by the Authority on Thursday, May 14, 2027, it entreated all National Service Personnel to confirm if they've received payment.

Ruth Dela Seddoh confirms payment of the March 2026 allowance to National Service Personnel. Photo credit: @nssghana

Source: UGC

"The National Service Authority (NSA) is pleased to inform all eligible National Service Personnel (NSP) and the general public that payment of March 2026 allowances has been successfully effected on Friday, 15th May, 2026."

"All eligible personnel are advised to verify their respective bank accounts for confirmation of payment. The Authority appreciates the patience and cooperation demonstrated by all service personnel during the processing period," it added.

The statement, which was signed by Ruth Dela Seddoh, the Director-General of the NSA, indicated that the payment had been made to the following classification of service personnel:

General enrollment (2025/2026 Service Year).

Nurses (2026/2027 Service Year).

Nurses (2025/2026 Continuing NSP).

Trained Teachers (2025/2026 Continuing NSP).

Ruth Dela Seddoh assured the NSPs that they will soon receive allowances for April 2026.

"The Controller and Accountant-General's Department has informed us that the April 2026 allowances are expected to be released shortly. We will disburse the funds promptly once received."

She finally expressed her gratitude to all NSPs for their dedication to serving Ghana.

Read the Facebook statement below:

Netizens react to NSS allowance payment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared by the National Service Authority on Facebook. Read them below:

Nurudeen Aremeyaw said:

"Please, we have encountered a lot of challenges in an attempt to withdraw the money: from facial verification to funds transfer. Please, kindly work on it for us. Especially, those of us who are done with the Service and are awaiting the March allowance, we hope you will expedite processes to get this issue resolved once and for all."

Senior Barrymore wrote:

"My own come saf I take some buy waakye this morning, evening time I'm planning to go for fufu den grass cutter. Keep calm, everything's gonna be ok."

Abubakari Abdul Halik Jima said:

"Ghana pay was better than you paying as through this thing."

Jacobson Yirinaah wrote:

"That April allowance will be released shortly. Is the same thing you said about Match, and it took us two months."

Badu Mathias Akwasi said:

"March??? Aaaaaaaaah, Ghana, what do you expect them to use to feed? And we are happy as if we did something extraordinary."

Source: YEN.com.gh