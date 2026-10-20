The UG School of Pharmacy retained the Prof. N. A. Tackie Award for Excellence in Pharmacy Education at the 2026 PSGH Pharma Excellence Awards

The Government School first claimed the award in 2025, making it the second consecutive year it has received the national recognition

The institution is now preparing to mark 20 years since its establishment, with anniversary activities expected to climax in November 2027

The University of Ghana (UG) School of Pharmacy has once again claimed the top prize in pharmaceutical education, retaining the Prof. N. A. Tackie Award for Excellence in Pharmacy Education at the 2026 Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) Pharma Excellence Awards.

University of Ghana School of Pharmacy wins National Excellence Award 2 years in a row. Image credit: University of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The University of Ghana announced the achievement on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, highlighting the School's sustained contributions to pharmacy education, professional training and the broader development of Ghana's pharmaceutical sector.

This year's PSGH awards ceremony took place on the University of Ghana campus, drawing together pharmacists, academics, industry stakeholders and professional bodies to celebrate progress in the field and chart a course for improved healthcare delivery across the country.

UG School of Pharmacy prepares for anniversary

The back-to-back recognition arrives at a particularly significant moment for the institution.

Founded in 2007 as part of the University of Ghana College of Health Sciences, the School welcomed its first cohort of 34 students in 2008. Of that pioneer group, 31 went on to graduate in 2012 and achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the 2013 Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Examinations.

One graduate from that founding class, Josephine Ataa Hinneh, stood out as the overall best candidate nationwide, earning both the John Ocran Award and the Pharmacy Practice Award for her exceptional performance.

Now, the School is preparing to mark two decades of pharmaceutical education, with anniversary celebrations expected to reach their peak in November 2027.

Dean Professor Irene M. A. Kretchy has described the upcoming milestone as a chance to take stock of the institution's growth, honour its achievements and chart new priorities for research, education and public health.

Founding Dean's role in building the school

As the anniversary preparations gather pace, attention has also turned to those who helped shape the School from its earliest days.

Founding Dean Professor Arthur Commey Sackeyfio is credited with laying the academic and institutional groundwork that underpins the School's current standing.

The institution is actively reconnecting with members of its founding generation alongside current faculty, students, alumni and professional partners as part of the commemorative process.

Retaining the national award for a second consecutive year cements the School's standing as a leading force in pharmacy education in Ghana and underscores its continuing role in producing qualified pharmacists and advancing pharmaceutical research in the country.

The Facebook post by the University of Ghana announcing the new milestone is below.

UG climbs to 114th place in WUR 2027

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the University of Ghana’s rise in the 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, including its top regional results in research environment and international outlook.

The university climbed 114 places to enter the global 801–1000 band, placing it among Africa’s top 20 institutions and one of only four in West Africa to rank in the global top 1,000.

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Source: YEN.com.gh