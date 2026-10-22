The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, 22 October 2026

Mist and fog patches are expected along the coast and forested areas of southern Ghana, reducing visibility

Northern Ghana starts partly cloudy but afternoon sunshine is expected, while thunderstorms may hit parts of the middle and transition zones

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, 22 October 2026, outlining conditions across the country from the early hours through to the afternoon.

Southern Ghana is waking up to mostly cloudy skies this morning, with mist and fog patches forming along the coastline and over forested areas.

GMet warns over morning fog and afternoon thunderstorms on October 22, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These conditions are likely to reduce visibility for early morning commuters and motorists, so road users in those zones are advised to exercise caution.

As the day progresses, sunshine is expected to break through the cloud cover. However, residents in the middle belt, transition zone, and inland coastal areas should remain alert, as scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon.

Sunshine expected in the north

Conditions are more favourable across northern Ghana this morning, where skies are partly cloudy.

GMet expects the cloud to clear through the day, giving way to sunny weather by the afternoon.

Ghanaians heading out on Thursday are encouraged to keep an eye on conditions as the day develops, particularly in central and transitional parts of the country where afternoon storms could disrupt travel and outdoor activities.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its afternoon forecast for Monday, October 20, 2026, which covered weather conditions across the country.

GMet had warned that the North-East, Upper East, and Upper West regions were expected to feel particularly hot and dry throughout the afternoon.

Additionally, several towns, including Obuasi, Tarkwa, Offinso, Berekum, and Goaso, were tipped to experience isolated thunderstorms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh