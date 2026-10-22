Ghana weather forecast: GMet warns over morning fog and afternoon thunderstorms on October 22
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, 22 October 2026
- Mist and fog patches are expected along the coast and forested areas of southern Ghana, reducing visibility
- Northern Ghana starts partly cloudy but afternoon sunshine is expected, while thunderstorms may hit parts of the middle and transition zones
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, 22 October 2026, outlining conditions across the country from the early hours through to the afternoon.
Southern Ghana is waking up to mostly cloudy skies this morning, with mist and fog patches forming along the coastline and over forested areas.
These conditions are likely to reduce visibility for early morning commuters and motorists, so road users in those zones are advised to exercise caution.
As the day progresses, sunshine is expected to break through the cloud cover. However, residents in the middle belt, transition zone, and inland coastal areas should remain alert, as scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon.
Sunshine expected in the north
Conditions are more favourable across northern Ghana this morning, where skies are partly cloudy.
GMet expects the cloud to clear through the day, giving way to sunny weather by the afternoon.
Ghanaians heading out on Thursday are encouraged to keep an eye on conditions as the day develops, particularly in central and transitional parts of the country where afternoon storms could disrupt travel and outdoor activities.
Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:
GMet's earlier weather update
Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its afternoon forecast for Monday, October 20, 2026, which covered weather conditions across the country.
GMet had warned that the North-East, Upper East, and Upper West regions were expected to feel particularly hot and dry throughout the afternoon.
Additionally, several towns, including Obuasi, Tarkwa, Offinso, Berekum, and Goaso, were tipped to experience isolated thunderstorms.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.