The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Monday, October 20, 2026, covering weather conditions across the country

GMet warned that the North-East, Upper East and Upper West regions would feel particularly hot and dry throughout the afternoon

Several towns including Obuasi, Tarkwa, Offinso, Berekum and Goaso could see isolated thunderstorms

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, October 20, 2026, outlining conditions that most Ghanaians should expect as the day unfolds.

According to GMet, the afternoon will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies across the country.

GMet lists areas to experience thunderstorms and rain this afternoon, October 20, 2026. Photo credit: blackCAT/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Temperatures are set to climb noticeably, with conditions feeling particularly hot and dry in three northern regions: the North-East, Upper East, and Upper West.

Residents in those areas are advised to stay hydrated and limit prolonged exposure to the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Thunderstorm risk for some towns

While much of Ghana can expect dry, warm conditions, GMet flagged a handful of towns where isolated thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon.

The agency specifically mentioned Obuasi, Tarkwa, Offinso, Berekum, and Goaso, along with their surrounding communities, as areas where residents should remain alert.

Thunderstorms in these locations could bring brief but heavy downpours, along with gusty winds. People travelling through or living near those towns are encouraged to keep an eye on the sky and take shelter quickly should conditions deteriorate.

The contrast between the dry north and the storm-prone pockets in parts of the Ashanti and Western regions reflects the varied microclimates that regularly shape Ghana's weather, particularly as the country transitions between seasons.

GMet continues to monitor conditions and may issue updated advisories as the afternoon progresses.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather update

Meanwhile, in an earlier update, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

GMet warned that mist or fog could reduce visibility in forested and mountainous areas early in the day.

Sunshine was expected across much of Ghana before thunderstorms and rain developed over parts of the country later.

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Source: YEN.com.gh