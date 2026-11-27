Kofi Kapito, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Consumer Protection Agency, has reportedly passed away.

Asaase News reported that he passed away in the US on November 26.

Kofi Kapito, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Consumer Protection Agency, has reportedly passed away. Credit: Nineteen57

Source: Facebook

Tributes have popped up on social media following reports of the passing, which are yet to be confirmed by close family.

In a tribute on Facebook, Kofi Okyere-Darko called him one of the greatest supporters of the fashion show Rhythms On Da Runway.

"Kofi spent countless hours with us planning our shows, gracing the runway as a model, and proudly being the face of Nineteen57."

"Beyond all this, he was a man who was intentional with people. His kindness, friendship and unwavering support will forever remain in our hearts."

Source: YEN.com.gh