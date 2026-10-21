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Ghana Weather Update: GMet Predicts Rain and Thunderstorms Today, October 21; Lists Affected Areas
Ghana

Ghana Weather Update: GMet Predicts Rain and Thunderstorms Today, October 21; Lists Affected Areas

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Wednesday, 21 October 2026
  • GMet warned of slight to moderate thunderstorms or rain over some coastal and inland towns in the morning
  • The afternoon forecast includes sunny conditions before rainfall develops over the middle, transition and coastal zones

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, 21 October 2026, alerting residents in coastal and inland areas to prepare for unsettled conditions early in the day.

According to GMet, slight to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall are likely to affect some coastal and inland towns during the morning hours.

Ghana Meteorological Agency, GMet, Ghana weather reports, weather forecast, weather conditions, thunderstorms, rainfall, floods
GMet predicts rain and thunderstorms today, October 21, 2026. Photo credit: Hudzilla/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

Residents in those areas are advised to factor the wet conditions into their morning commutes and daily plans.

GMet's afternoon weather outlook

The weather agency projects a change in conditions as the day progresses. The afternoon is expected to bring sunnier skies, though that relief may be short-lived.

Read also

Afternoon weather forecast: GMet lists areas to experience thunderstorms and rain today, October 20

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Rainfall activity is forecast to develop again later in the day, particularly over the middle belt, the transition zone, and coastal areas.

Ghanaians in the affected regions are encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from GMet as conditions evolve throughout the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its afternoon forecast for Monday, October 20, 2026, which covered weather conditions across the country.

GMet had warned that the North-East, Upper East, and Upper West regions were expected to feel particularly hot and dry throughout the afternoon.

Additionally, several towns, including Obuasi, Tarkwa, Offinso, Berekum, and Goaso, were tipped to experience isolated thunderstorms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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