Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Wednesday, 21 October 2026

GMet warned of slight to moderate thunderstorms or rain over some coastal and inland towns in the morning

The afternoon forecast includes sunny conditions before rainfall develops over the middle, transition and coastal zones

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, 21 October 2026, alerting residents in coastal and inland areas to prepare for unsettled conditions early in the day.

According to GMet, slight to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall are likely to affect some coastal and inland towns during the morning hours.

GMet predicts rain and thunderstorms today, October 21, 2026. Photo credit: Hudzilla/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in those areas are advised to factor the wet conditions into their morning commutes and daily plans.

GMet's afternoon weather outlook

The weather agency projects a change in conditions as the day progresses. The afternoon is expected to bring sunnier skies, though that relief may be short-lived.

Rainfall activity is forecast to develop again later in the day, particularly over the middle belt, the transition zone, and coastal areas.

Ghanaians in the affected regions are encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from GMet as conditions evolve throughout the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its afternoon forecast for Monday, October 20, 2026, which covered weather conditions across the country.

GMet had warned that the North-East, Upper East, and Upper West regions were expected to feel particularly hot and dry throughout the afternoon.

Additionally, several towns, including Obuasi, Tarkwa, Offinso, Berekum, and Goaso, were tipped to experience isolated thunderstorms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh