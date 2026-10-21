Ghana Weather Update: GMet Predicts Rain and Thunderstorms Today, October 21; Lists Affected Areas
- Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Wednesday, 21 October 2026
- GMet warned of slight to moderate thunderstorms or rain over some coastal and inland towns in the morning
- The afternoon forecast includes sunny conditions before rainfall develops over the middle, transition and coastal zones
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, 21 October 2026, alerting residents in coastal and inland areas to prepare for unsettled conditions early in the day.
According to GMet, slight to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall are likely to affect some coastal and inland towns during the morning hours.
Residents in those areas are advised to factor the wet conditions into their morning commutes and daily plans.
GMet's afternoon weather outlook
The weather agency projects a change in conditions as the day progresses. The afternoon is expected to bring sunnier skies, though that relief may be short-lived.
Rainfall activity is forecast to develop again later in the day, particularly over the middle belt, the transition zone, and coastal areas.
Ghanaians in the affected regions are encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from GMet as conditions evolve throughout the day.
Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:
GMet's earlier weather update
Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its afternoon forecast for Monday, October 20, 2026, which covered weather conditions across the country.
GMet had warned that the North-East, Upper East, and Upper West regions were expected to feel particularly hot and dry throughout the afternoon.
Additionally, several towns, including Obuasi, Tarkwa, Offinso, Berekum, and Goaso, were tipped to experience isolated thunderstorms.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.