Citi TV Journalist Umaru Sanda to Launch Major Project After Becoming a Lawyer

Citi TV journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu has announced plans to launch a new project following his call to the Ghana Bar

The journalist will return to his childhood school for a special celebration on Sunday, November 1, 2026

His new initiative seeks to support children and promote development in his community

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Popular Ghanaian journalist and Citi TV presenter Umaru Sanda Amadu has announced plans to launch a major initiative following his recent achievement of becoming a lawyer.

Umaru Sanda announces a new foundation to support the community that raised him. Image credit: Umaru Sanda

Source: Instagram

The respected broadcaster, who has built a successful career in journalism, is preparing to give back to the community where he spent his childhood.

In a social media announcement, Umaru Sanda disclosed that he would officially launch the Umaru Sanda Foundation on Sunday, November 1, 2026, alongside a celebration of his call to the Ghana Bar.

The event will take place at the same school he attended as a child, making the occasion particularly meaningful to the journalist.

Umaru Sanda to support his community

According to the Citi TV journalist, the foundation will focus on community development and supporting children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He explained that the initiative was not entirely new, as he had already been assisting children in his community for more than a decade.

However, establishing the foundation will provide a more organised structure for his charitable activities and help expand his efforts.

Umaru Sanda also reflected on his upbringing, describing the community where he grew up as largely illiterate.

Check out the Instagram post below:

His decision to return to his childhood school for the launch highlights his connection to his roots and his desire to create opportunities for others.

The foundation is expected to serve as a platform through which he can continue contributing to the development of his community.

Umaru Sanda celebrates becoming a lawyer

The foundation's launch comes shortly after Umaru Sanda achieved another milestone in his professional journey by becoming a lawyer.

Already known for his work as a journalist and broadcaster, his transition into the legal profession adds another achievement to his career.

Rather than celebrating the occasion alone, he has decided to combine the milestone with an initiative intended to benefit others.

His upcoming homecoming will therefore serve two purposes: celebrating his legal achievement and officially introducing the foundation.

The occasion is also expected to draw attention to the importance of supporting children in communities where educational opportunities may be limited.

For Umaru Sanda, the November 1 event represents an opportunity to celebrate how far he has come while continuing the community support efforts he began years ago.

Awutu Senya MP gets call to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor’s appearance at Ghana’s Call to the Bar ceremony, where she was admitted to the legal profession alongside about 1,500 candidates.

A video of her elaborate hairstyle and heavy makeup drew mixed reactions online, with some praising her look and others criticising it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh