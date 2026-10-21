US-based journalist Larry Miller has dismissed claims by a well-known Ghanaian figure that the judge handling Abu Trica’s fraud case acted in a suspicious manner

Miller said he reviewed the court documents made public in the case and found nothing out of bounds in how the judge has handled it

Abu Trica, who has pleaded not guilty, will return to court for a status conference on November 3, 2026, with no trial date set yet

US-based journalist Larry Miller has reacted to claims that the judge handling Abu Trica’s fraud case in the United States has acted suspiciously.

US-based journalist Larry Miller speaks on claims about the judge handling Abu Trica’s fraud case in the United States. Photo source: Gh Articles, Abu Trica (Instagram).

Source: UGC

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was extradited from Ghana to the US in July 2026 over an alleged romance fraud scheme.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering at the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The socialite has pleaded not guilty to the charges. On July 30, Judge John R. Adams granted a defence motion and declared the case complex, giving both sides more time to prepare.

His new legal team also agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial, with prosecutors raising no objection.

Larry Miller speaks on judge in case

Speaking during a TikTok Live session with Addi Syter, Miller addressed claims made by a well-known Ghanaian figure about the judge.

According to him, the person had suggested that the judge was doing something untoward in the case. Miller said he had gone through the court documents made available and found nothing to support the claim.

“That’s just not the case,” he said.

He explained that the delays were part of a normal process meant to give the defence enough time to prepare. Both sides could also use the period to explore a possible agreement before any trial, he added.

The TikTok video from Addi Syter, in which Larry Miller speaks on the Abu Trica case, is below.

Abu Trica’s next court hearing date

Abu Trica is set to return to court for a status conference on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 11:30 am. He will remain in custody until at least that date.

No trial date has been set yet, as the case remains in the pretrial stage. Prosecutors allege he was part of a network that defrauded more than 80 elderly Americans of over $8 million.

Under US law, he could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the Department of Justice.

Abu Trica’s friend tackles misinformation

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica’s close friend, David N A Quarcoo, shared a clip of the socialite in high spirits on a video call.

Quarcoo posted the video on Instagram on Sunday, September 27, 2026, saying the two had spoken and laughed about rumours surrounding the case.

He was reacting to reports that Abu Trica had named about eight people, including a Member of Parliament, in the fraud case. According to Quarcoo, the socialite has not named or mentioned a single person.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh