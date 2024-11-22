Celebrated Ghanaian journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu has taken a major step towards becoming a lawyer in Ghana

The Citi FM and Channel One TV broadcaster earned an LLB from Central University College recently

In a Facebook post, Umar Sanda Amadu expressed excitement over his latest academic success

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu has achieved a significant milestone in his academic pursuit.

The broadcast journalist, who works with Accra-based Citi FM and Channel One TV, earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the Central University College (CUC).

Umaru Sanda: a renowned Ghanaian journalist earns a law degree at Central University College. Photo credit: @Umaru Sanda Amadu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This latest academic achievement demonstrates Sanda's commitment to expanding his knowledge and expertise.

After successfully completing his LLB, Umaru Sanda Amadu will now focus on passing the entrance exam to enrol at the Ghana School of Law, a major step towards becoming a practising lawyer in Ghana.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the respected Ghanaian journalist expressed excitement as he announced his latest academic achievement.

"For the past 3 years, I've been pursuing a Law Degree. Today, I'm happy to announce that, Alhamdulillah, I've secured the LLB. For my friends who will, based on this post, start looking for a fight, I beg, I'm not yet a lawyer. If God permits, that'll come too. Pray with me," he wrote.

Umaru Sanda's Facebook followers congratulate him

Following the publication of his academic success on Facebook, Umaru Sanda's followers thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

The Chief Editor for UN News at the United Nations, @Ben Dotsei Malor wrote:

"Many congratulations. Well done. Higher heights for you. MAWU NEYRA WO. But shouldn't "friends" celebrate, rather than start a "fight" ... I'm glad no one has tagged our famous Facebook Chicha (Abdul Hayi Moomen)."

A private legal practitioner, @Justice Abudulai Issah also wrote:

"Big Congratulations to my younger brother and friend.,The Cardiff family is proud of your achievements. More vim."

A renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni also commented:

"Congratulations."

Asempa FM's OB called to the bar

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a respected voice on Accra-based Asempa FM, Philip Osei Bonsu was called to the bar.

Philip Osei Bonsu Esquire, host of the Ekosiisen show on Asempa FM was sworn in as a lawyer on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The celebrated broadcaster expressed gratitude to God for how far he brought him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh