TikTok star Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, known as Ghana Jollof, was declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service in September 2026 over alleged incitement of violence

Businessmen Joseph Owusu Badu and Emmanuel Ababio were separately declared wanted by EOCO over alleged investment fraud and defrauding by false pretences

All three individuals remained at large as of the time of filing, with authorities appealing to the public for information on their whereabouts

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Three individuals have found themselves at the centre of law enforcement attention in Ghana this year, with the Ghana Police Service and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) each issuing separate wanted declarations.

Ghana Jollof and 2 others declared wanted over separate alleged offences in 2026. Image credit: Ghana Police Service, EOCO

Source: Facebook

The cases involve a well-known social media personality and two alleged businessmen, with the allegations ranging from inciting violence to investment fraud.

Ghana Jollof (Barbara Asantewaa Kodua)

Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, the 40-year-old TikTok creator widely recognised by her online name Ghana Jollof, was declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service in September 2026.

Authorities linked the declaration to videos circulated through her social media account, which investigators alleged were connected to inciting violence.

During the course of their investigation, police said they uncovered a connection between Kodua and Salomey Awiti Bafoh, a nurse who had already been arrested and remanded over the alleged publication of false news.

The Police indicated they believed Kodua was residing in the United Kingdom at the time of the notice and called on members of the public to share any information that could help locate her.

Joseph Owusu Badu

EOCO named businessman Joseph Owusu Badu in a wanted notice issued in June 2026, citing an alleged case of investment fraud.

The agency kept details of the specific allegations brief in its public notice but urged anyone with knowledge of Badu's location to reach out to its head office, regional offices, or the nearest police station.

The X post by EOCO declaring Joseph Owusu Badu wanted is below.

Emmanuel Ababio

A second EOCO declaration followed on 24 July 2026, this time targeting Emmanuel Ababio over an alleged offence of defrauding by false pretences.

The agency similarly appealed to the public for assistance in locating him.

As of the time this report was filed, no confirmed information indicated that any of the three had been arrested following the respective declarations. Being declared wanted does not constitute a conviction, and each individual remains entitled to due process under Ghanaian law.

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Source: YEN.com.gh