The Economic and Organised Crime Office declared businessman and social media 'big boy' Joseph Owusu Badu wanted over alleged investment fraud, sparking jubilation online

EOCO urged anyone with information on the alleged fugitive to contact its head office or the nearest police station

Social media users alleged that Badu, who portrayed a rich lifestyle online, had defrauded multiple Ghanaians through investment schemes and other scams for years

A notorious Ghanaian businessman and social media 'big boy', Joseph Owusu Badu, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), sparking jubilation on social media.

The EOCO declares Ghanaian businessman Joseph Owusu Badu wanted for alleged investment fraud. Image credit: @vennicensem, NDCWeb/Facebook

Source: Twitter

The EOCO released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, announcing the development.

According to the statement, Badu was wanted for alleged investment fraud.

"The above-named person is wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for the alleged offence of Investment Fraud," the statement said.

The Financial Crimes body called for anybody with information about the fugitive to report to their head office.

"Any person(s) with information on the said Joseph Owusu Badu should contact EOCO Head Office located adjacent Old Parliament House - Barnes Road, Accra or any of our Regional Offices or the nearest Police station."

EOCO provided no further details of Badu's alleged crimes.

The Twitter post announcing the search for Joseph Owusu Badu is below.

Ghanaians detail Joseph Owusu Badu’s alleged crimes

Despite the EOCO remaining tight-lipped on the possible crimes of the wanted businessman, social media users dug up a long list of his alleged laundry list of crimes.

In a Twitter post, user Ekua Broni claimed he had been swindling many Ghanaians via investment fraud and other kinds of schemes for more than a decade, utilising social media where he built a 'sham' lifestyle of wealth and success from his businesses that he used to gain the trust of his victims.

She shared multiple screenshots of Badu’s alleged victims, all complaining of one kind of scheme or another he had used to wrestle money from them.

"Wanted wanted wanted!!! This man slept in my apartment and ran away with my money of GH₵14,000. His name is Joseph Owusu Badu. Kindly help me find him," one post read.

Another person complained:

"Please be aware of this man. He's worse than the Russian because he's our own brother, man. Scamming young girls out of thousands of cedis. He's a liar and lived a very fake life. He doesn't own anything he claims to own and will run you out of your last cedi. Ladies, be warned!!"

The Twitter post with details of Joseph Owusu Badu's alleged crimes is below.

Reactions to Joseph Owusu Badu’s wanted announcement

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the EOCO declaring notorious businessman Joseph Owusu Badu wanted.

BennyJay- Lysosome said:

"Man is in a serious trouble."

Say_Say wrote:

"This guy is in serious trouble."

Bright Amponsah commented:

"Herh Top Don oo."

Bohemian Rhapsody said:

"Yo! This guy. I actually worked with him at some point on some projects. Even back then people were still after him for fraudulent activity. Actually thought he’d be in prison by now."

The EOCO reportedly arrests prominent businessman Dr Sledge's wife, Queen Amadia, at the Accra International Airport. Image credit: BlakkMediaEmpire

Source: Facebook

EOCO reportedly arrests prominent businessman's wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the EOCO arrested businessman Dr Sledge's wife.

Queen Amadia was reportedly picked up by officers of the Financial Crimes agency on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the Accra International Airport.

Source: YEN.com.gh