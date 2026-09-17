The Ghana Police Service declared NPP TikTok activist Ghana Jollof wanted for allegedly inciting violence

The police identified the person behind the faceless account as 40-year-old Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, who is suspected to be hiding in the UK

The Ghana Police Service published the wanted notice on Thursday, September 17, 2026, asking the public to report any information about her whereabouts

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The Ghana Police Service has declared UK-based TikTok personality and activist Ghana Jollof a wanted person, showing the identity behind one of Ghana's most controversial faceless social media accounts.

Ghana Police Service declares NPP TikTok activist Ghana Jollof wanted for allegedly inciting violence. Photo source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

In a notice published on Thursday, September 17, 2026, the police identified the individual as Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, a 40-year-old woman with a fair complexion.

Law enforcement noted that Ghana Jollof was wanted in connection with inciting violence and was last seen on 4th August 2022 at Accra International Airport.

Authorities believe she is currently hiding in the United Kingdom.

The Ghana Police Service has also urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or reach out via their WhatsApp line and also list it on their official website.

Ghana Jollof: NPP activist and online firebrand

Ghana Jollof has built a significant following on TikTok as a vocal supporter of the New Patriotic Party, operating without ever showing her face publicly.

The account has become well known for politically charged commentary, and her identity had remained a matter of speculation until the police notice pulled back the curtain entirely.

She has courted controversy on several occasions for her verbal attacks on President John Dramani Mahama, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama and prominent members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The announcement drew a wave of divided reactions online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the legal and political dimensions of the case.

The Facebook post of Ghana Police Service's wanted notice for Ghana Jollof is below:

Reactions to Ghana Jollof's wanted notice

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Nana Boakye wrote:

"Herrh. A country called Ghana🤦‍♂️."

Samuel Dwamena Sekyere said:

"You declare a suspect wanted while keeping another suspect?"

Yaw Prempeh added:

"But Kelvin Taylor can come and walk about Ghana with protection. Ahh well."

Nurse remanded over Ghana Jollof TikTok account

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Senior Nursing Officer Salomey Awity Baffoe, who was remanded for two weeks over alleged links to the Ghana Jollof TikTok account.

Her lawyer, Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, challenged the detention after authorities reportedly told the court that the account operator was in the United Kingdom.

The 40-year-old mother of three was reportedly taken from her home at about 11:30 p.m. by individuals who identified themselves as National Security operatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh