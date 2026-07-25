EOCO has declared Emmanuel Ababio wanted over alleged fraud by false pretences

The anti-graft agency is urging the public to assist with information on his whereabouts

Anyone with credible information is encouraged to contact EOCO or the nearest police station

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared one Emmanuel Ababio wanted in connection with an alleged case of defrauding by false pretences.

EOCO declares ‘big man’ wanted over alleged fraud by false pretences. Image credit: The Africa Report

Source: UGC

In a public notice shared on its official social media platforms, the anti-graft agency appealed to Ghanaians to assist with information that could lead to his arrest.

The notice forms part of EOCO's ongoing efforts to investigate and tackle financial crimes across the country.

EOCO declares Emmanuel Ababio wanted

According to the notice, Emmanuel Ababio is wanted over the alleged offence of defrauding by false pretences.

EOCO, however, did not disclose additional details about the specific circumstances of the case, the amount allegedly involved, or the identities of any complainants.

The agency published a photograph of the suspect and urged members of the public to remain vigilant while helping authorities locate him.

Public urged to report information

EOCO has called on anyone with credible information about Emmanuel Ababio's whereabouts to report to its Head Office, located adjacent to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra. Members of the public may also visit any EOCO regional office or report to the nearest police station.

Check out the notice on Facebook below:

The agency further provided dedicated contact numbers for people who may wish to share information that could assist with investigations.

As of the time of publication, Emmanuel Ababio had not been arrested, and no further official details about the alleged offence had been released by EOCO.

The public is advised to rely only on information from official law enforcement agencies and to remember that allegations remain unproven unless established in court.

EOCO says it remains committed to pursuing individuals suspected of economic and organised crimes while encouraging public cooperation in its investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh