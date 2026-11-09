Officers from the Economic and Organised Crime Office reportedly searched former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi's Tema residence

Wontumi's spokesperson said five plainclothes officers spent up to 45 minutes at the property, where the children were present and left in distress

Wontumi's legal team was engaging the Attorney-General to determine the basis for the visit as EOCO had not issued any official explanation

Officers from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have reportedly conducted a search of the Tema residence belonging to former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Officers from the Economic and Organised Crime Office reportedly searched former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi's Tema residence. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Wontumi's spokesperson, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, confirmed the operation during an interview on Eyewitness News the same day, stating that he received a call from the family at around 3 p.m. alerting him that officers had arrived at the property.

According to Danquah, Wontumi's mother-in-law was at home with the children at the time. She went to the gate after being alerted to the officers' presence and subsequently allowed them into the compound when they requested access.

Danquah alleged that the five officers, who were dressed in civilian clothing, then moved through the property and went upstairs to where the children were gathered.

"They went around the compound and entered into the premises of the house, where the children were chilling with their apparel and started crying," he said.

He further alleged that the officers took photographs and videos during the operation, prompting the grandmother to object to any images being captured of herself or the children. Danquah said the team spent between 30 and 45 minutes at the residence and that the grandmother photographed an identification card presented by one of the officers.

The spokesperson identified one officer by the name Nortey, who was said to have been accompanied by four colleagues. He added that the officers told the family they were acting on direct instructions to visit the property.

Legal Team Engages Attorney-General Over EOCO Visit

Danquah said he had notified Wontumi's lead counsel, lawyer Atta Akyea, who was then engaging the Attorney-General to establish the purpose of the visit.

He also referenced existing legal proceedings involving EOCO, noting that the agency had previously served documents on Wontumi's legal team relating to an attempt to confiscate his belongings. However, Danquah expressed doubt about whether those documents granted authority to search the residence.

"I've read through the document. It doesn't authorise them yet," he said.

At the time of the interview, EOCO had not publicly commented on the reported operation. Whether any items were removed from the property during the search also remained unclear.

Officers from the Economic and Organised Crime Office reportedly searched former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi's Tema residence

visit follows ongoing investigations into Wontumi over suspected financial and economic crimes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh