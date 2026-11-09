Adisadel College paid tribute to David Osei Agyapong, popularly known as Curry, a former student who died in a drowning incident

The third-year KNUST Chemical Engineering student entered the pool from an upper diving board on Saturday, November 7, 2026, and did not resurface

KNUST management confirmed his death and revealed that police had opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident

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David Osei Agyapong, a third-year Chemical Engineering student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), died on Saturday, November 7, 2026, following a drowning incident at the university's swimming pool.

Adisadel College mourns alumnus David Osei Agyapong after tragic death at KNUST swimming pool. Image credit: Santa 21

Source: Twitter

His former secondary school, Adisadel College, announced his passing in an emotional statement shared on X on Monday, November 9, 2026, identifying him as a member of the Santa 23 year group, indicating he completed his secondary education there in 2023.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of David Osei Agyapong, A.K.A 'Curry' - [Santa 23], who sadly lost his life in a drowning incident at the KNUST poolside," the school wrote.

Adding that:

"this tragic loss has left us deeply saddened and heartbroken." The tribute concluded with a prayer: "May his soul rest in peace."

What happened at the KNUST pool

KNUST management released an official statement on Sunday, November 8, 2026, confirming the circumstances of the tragedy.

According to the university, David entered the water from one of the upper diving boards at approximately 5:10 p.m. and failed to resurface.

Pool attendants pulled him from the water within minutes and rushed him to the KNUST Hospital, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him. Those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The university noted that David was no stranger to the facility. He was described as an experienced swimmer, a regular at the university pool, and an active member of the KNUST basketball team.

Investigation under way into David's death

KNUST confirmed that the KNUST Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

His body has been deposited at the School of Medical Sciences morgue, where an autopsy is expected to be conducted.

The news of David's passing has drawn tributes from members of both the KNUST community and Adisadel College, as friends, classmates, and former schoolmates come to terms with the loss of a young man remembered affectionately as Curry.

The X post by Adisadel College is below.

Adisadel College mourns Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Adisadel College’s tribute to former student Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian who was fatally shot in the Bronx.

The Santaclausian fraternity described Javits as “a gem” and extended condolences to his family. His death has prompted grief and calls for justice, after his father said the teenager had previously complained of being bullied at school.

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Source: YEN.com.gh