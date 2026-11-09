KNUST management issued an official statement following the death of Chemical Engineering student David Osei Agyapong

The Level 300 student entered the pool from an upper diving board at around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday and did not resurface

KNUST Police launched an investigation into the incident as the university urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has spoken out following the death of David Osei Agyapong, a third-year Chemical Engineering student, at the university's swimming pool in Kumasi.

KNUST breaks its silence after Level 300 student David Osei Agyapong dies at the swimming pool. Image credit: Suncity Radio, KNUST

Source: Facebook

In an official press release signed by University Relations Officer Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe on Sunday, November 8, 2026, KNUST described the loss as a source of profound sorrow for the entire university community.

What happened at the KNUST swimming pool

According to the university, the incident unfolded at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Agyapong jumped into the swimming pool from one of the upper diving boards but did not come back to the surface.

Pool attendants noticed and pulled him from the water within minutes, before rushing him to the KNUST Hospital for emergency treatment. Medical personnel made efforts to resuscitate the Level 300 student, but he could not be saved.

The university noted in its statement that Agyapong was widely regarded as an experienced swimmer who made frequent use of the facility, making the circumstances of his death all the more difficult to comprehend.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Agyapong was an active member of the KNUST basketball team, and his passing has left teammates, friends and colleagues grieving.

Investigations and next steps on David's death

KNUST confirmed that the university's police unit had opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

His family has been notified of the tragedy, and his remains have been deposited at the School of Medical Sciences morgue, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

In its statement, KNUST management extended condolences to Agyapong's family, friends, teammates and colleagues, while appealing to the public to respect the family's privacy during their time of grief.

The university also called on members of the public to avoid speculation and the sharing of unverified information while investigations and the medical examination remain ongoing.

The Facebook post about KNUST's press statement is below.

UMaT student dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the death of Emma, a third-year University of Mines and Technology student who died in a motorcycle accident near Tarkwa Senior High School.

The Logistics and Transport student’s passing has left the university community mourning. Details of the accident and Emma’s full name have not been made public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh