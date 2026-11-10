The US State Department issued its highest Level 4 travel warning for 23 countries on Monday, November 9

Eleven African nations appear on the list, which covers destinations the department considers too dangerous for any visit

Americans planning international travel were advised to consult the State Department's advisory page before booking

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The United States State Department has issued Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisories for 23 countries, warning American citizens to avoid all travel to these destinations under any circumstances.

The US State Department issued its highest Level 4 travel warning for 23 countries on Monday, November 9. Credit: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

The list, announced on Monday, November 9, covers nations where conditions on the ground are deemed too dangerous or where the US government's capacity to assist its own citizens is severely restricted.

A substantial portion of the flagged destinations are on the African continent.

The State Department named Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda among the countries to avoid.

Outside Africa, the remaining 12 countries on the list are Afghanistan, Belarus, Burma, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, North Korea, Russia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

What Level 4 Means for Travellers

The Level 4 designation sits at the top of the US government's four-tier travel advisory system.

Level 1 carries the lightest caution, advising travellers to exercise normal precautions, while Level 2 urges heightened vigilance and Level 3 recommends reconsidering planned travel.

Level 4 represents a firm directive to avoid a country entirely, regardless of the purpose or nature of the visit.

The State Department explained that these advisories reflect both the security situation within each country and the United States government's limited ability to provide consular or emergency support to American nationals who choose to travel there despite the warning.

Americans considering international travel were directed to review the State Department's official travel advisory page and check the specific advisory level assigned to their intended destination before making any bookings or travel arrangements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh