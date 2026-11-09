Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration published a full list of 20 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa

Citizens who qualify are permitted a single entry and can stay in Indonesia for a maximum of 30 days from the date of arrival

No African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, appear on Indonesia's visa-free list

Indonesia has published an official list of 20 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, with no African nations among those granted the facility.

Indonesia mentions 20 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa.

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The Directorate General of Immigration released the information, confirming that eligible travellers can enter Indonesia on a single-entry basis and stay for up to 30 days from their date of arrival.

Countries on Indonesia's visa-free list

The 20 countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry are:

Brunei Darussalam Malaysia Taiwan Vietnam Philippines Cambodia Singapore Myanmar Laos East Timor Suriname Colombia Hong Kong Türkiye Brazil Peru Kazakhstan Macau Belarus Chile

The arrangement also extends to foreign nationals who hold permanent residency status in Singapore, provided they enter Indonesia through designated immigration checkpoints.

Key conditions for visa-free entry

Travellers must be aware that the visa-free permit carries firm restrictions. It cannot be extended beyond the initial 30-day window and cannot be converted into any other type of stay permit once inside the country. Because it is a single-entry arrangement, anyone who departs and wishes to return would need to meet the standard visa requirements for their nationality.

Notably absent from the list are citizens of African countries. Nationals from across the continent, including those from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, are not covered by the arrangement. They are required to apply through the standard visa channels before travelling to Indonesia.

The list reflects Indonesia's current bilateral and regional agreements, with the majority of eligible countries drawn from Southeast Asia and other parts of Asia, as well as select nations from South America and Central Asia.

Denmark names 12 African countries for tourist visas

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Denmark’s updated visa policy, which allows citizens of 12 African countries to apply for tourist visas without a host or sponsor.

The change removes a longstanding hurdle for eligible travellers, but applicants must still meet Schengen requirements, including proving they can cover their trip and intend to return home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh