Flight Prices From Accra to London in 2026: Airlines and Ticket Costs in Cedis
- Ghanaians planning to travel from Accra to London in 2026 can find one-way economy flights starting around GH₵4,300, depending on the airline and departure date
- Return tickets can cost between GH₵7,300 and GH₵14,500 or more, with direct flights and connecting services offering different prices
- Airlines such as British Airways, Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc and TAP Air Portugal are among the options travellers can compare before booking
Ghanaians planning to travel to London for holidays, education, business or family visits have several airline options to consider in 2026.
Flight prices from Accra to London vary depending on the airline, departure date, ticket type and available seats.
A review of prices advertised by travel platforms, including KAYAK, Skyscanner and Expedia, in November 2026 shows that some one-way tickets start below GH₵4,500, while return tickets can exceed GH₵14,000.
Flight prices from Accra to London
The table below shows selected advertised economy-class fares and their approximate equivalents in Ghana cedis.
Airline or fare category
Ticket type
Price in pounds
Approx. cost in cedis
Lowest Expedia advertised fare
One-way
£278
GH₵4,286
British Airways
One-way
£494
GH₵7,616
TAP Air Portugal
Return
£475
GH₵7,323
Kenya Airways
Return
£589
GH₵9,081
Royal Air Maroc
Return
£594
GH₵9,158
Lufthansa
Return
£624
GH₵9,621
Typical KAYAK return fare range
Return
£609–£941
GH₵9,389–GH₵14,508
Note: Prices are indicative examples from different travel dates and searches, not fares for the same departure day. Cedi equivalents are calculated using approximately GH₵15.42 to £1 as of 19 November 2026.
British Airways offers direct flights between Accra and London, with journeys lasting approximately six hours and 45 minutes.
Other airlines offer connecting flights through international airports, which can take considerably longer depending on the stopover.
How travellers can find cheaper flights
Travellers hoping to reduce their ticket costs can compare prices across several booking platforms before making a decision.
Booking several weeks or months ahead may offer more affordable options than purchasing tickets close to departure.
Passengers can also compare flights arriving at London Heathrow, Gatwick and other London airports.
However, cheaper tickets may involve longer stopovers, additional baggage charges or restrictions on changing travel dates.
Travellers should confirm their visa requirements, baggage allowance, transit arrangements and final ticket price before completing any booking.
Disclaimer: Flight prices are subject to change without notice. The figures provided are estimates based on advertised fares and are not guaranteed ticket prices. YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with any airline or flight booking platform mentioned in this article.
Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana.
Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers.
Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.