Ghanaians planning to travel from Accra to London in 2026 can find one-way economy flights starting around GH₵4,300, depending on the airline and departure date

Return tickets can cost between GH₵7,300 and GH₵14,500 or more, with direct flights and connecting services offering different prices

Airlines such as British Airways, Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc and TAP Air Portugal are among the options travellers can compare before booking

Ghanaians planning to travel to London for holidays, education, business or family visits have several airline options to consider in 2026.

Accra to London flight prices in 2026: One-way and return ticket costs compared. Image credit: Ghana Airways Company Lmited, Freepik

Source: UGC

Flight prices from Accra to London vary depending on the airline, departure date, ticket type and available seats.

A review of prices advertised by travel platforms, including KAYAK, Skyscanner and Expedia, in November 2026 shows that some one-way tickets start below GH₵4,500, while return tickets can exceed GH₵14,000.

Flight prices from Accra to London

The table below shows selected advertised economy-class fares and their approximate equivalents in Ghana cedis.

Airline or fare category Ticket type Price in pounds Approx. cost in cedis Lowest Expedia advertised fare One-way £278 GH₵4,286 British Airways One-way £494 GH₵7,616 TAP Air Portugal Return £475 GH₵7,323 Kenya Airways Return £589 GH₵9,081 Royal Air Maroc Return £594 GH₵9,158 Lufthansa Return £624 GH₵9,621 Typical KAYAK return fare range Return £609–£941 GH₵9,389–GH₵14,508

Note: Prices are indicative examples from different travel dates and searches, not fares for the same departure day. Cedi equivalents are calculated using approximately GH₵15.42 to £1 as of 19 November 2026.

British Airways offers direct flights between Accra and London, with journeys lasting approximately six hours and 45 minutes.

Other airlines offer connecting flights through international airports, which can take considerably longer depending on the stopover.

How travellers can find cheaper flights

Travellers hoping to reduce their ticket costs can compare prices across several booking platforms before making a decision.

Booking several weeks or months ahead may offer more affordable options than purchasing tickets close to departure.

Passengers can also compare flights arriving at London Heathrow, Gatwick and other London airports.

However, cheaper tickets may involve longer stopovers, additional baggage charges or restrictions on changing travel dates.

Travellers should confirm their visa requirements, baggage allowance, transit arrangements and final ticket price before completing any booking.

Disclaimer: Flight prices are subject to change without notice. The figures provided are estimates based on advertised fares and are not guaranteed ticket prices. YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with any airline or flight booking platform mentioned in this article.

Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana.

Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers.

Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh