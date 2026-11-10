The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting parts of the Central Region on Wednesday and Thursday

The outages are scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days, with different areas affected each day

ECG apologised for the disruption and urged residents and businesses in the affected communities to take necessary precautions

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a two-day scheduled power interruption affecting several communities in the Central Region, as part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery in the area.

In a notice published on Monday, November 9, 2026, ECG confirmed that the outages are tied to planned maintenance works and will run across Wednesday and Thursday.

ECG announces a 2-day power outage in parts of the Central Region on November 11 and 12, 2026. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Getty Images

Areas losing power on Wednesday, November 11

The first interruption is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Communities falling within the affected zone include Ghana National College, Aggrey Memorial School, Moore Town, Eguase, Amosoma, Ekon, Mayanmawu, the Regional Office, and their surrounding areas.

Thursday, November 12 outage coverage

A second outage follows on Thursday, November 12, 2026, also running from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The communities expected to experience power cuts on that day include CNC, Layer Adu, Cisila, Duakor, Apowsika, Amamoma, and surrounding areas.

ECG extended an apology to residents and businesses that will be inconvenienced by the exercise and encouraged those in the listed communities to put appropriate measures in place ahead of the scheduled interruptions.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled a maintenance exercise affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

ECG confirmed the outage would run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, lasting a total of eight hours.

More than a dozen communities across the Ashanti Region were listed among the affected areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh