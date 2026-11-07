The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a nationwide Mass Revenue Mobilisation exercise targeting customers with outstanding electricity bills

ECG warned that special teams would be deployed to deal with illegal connections and those who reconnect power after disconnection

Customers have been urged to settle outstanding arrears before enforcement teams begin operations on November 9

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a nationwide Mass Revenue Mobilisation exercise running from Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 27, 2026, giving customers a narrow window to clear outstanding electricity debts before enforcement begins.

The three-week campaign will cover all categories of electricity consumers, including residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Electricity Company of Ghana is set to commence a three-week revenue drive on November 9. Photo by Thomas Imo.

Source: Getty Images

ECG issues a warning to defaulting customers

In a public notice, ECG stated that dedicated teams would be deployed across the country to identify customers engaged in illegal electricity connections, those who interfere with the revenue collection process, and individuals who restore their power supply without authorisation after being disconnected.

Customers with unpaid bills have been advised to settle their arrears before enforcement teams move in, or risk facing disconnection alongside additional reconnection charges.

The company also directed customers who cannot access their electricity bills to visit the nearest ECG office for assistance ahead of the exercise.

Below is ECG's post on X:

ECG payment options for consumers

For customers looking to clear their debts, ECG has provided several channels.

Payments can be made through the ECG Mobile App, available on the Google Play Store.

Consumers needing further guidance can call the company directly on 0302611611 or reach out via its official social media platforms.

The 19-day exercise reflects a broader push by ECG to close gaps in revenue collection, which remains central to the company's ability to purchase power, sustain distribution infrastructure and deliver reliable electricity supply to Ghanaians.

Illegal connections and power theft have continued to drive commercial losses in Ghana's electricity sector, complicating efforts to maintain consistent service.

ECG's latest campaign signals a firmer stance towards payment defaulters, including large-scale consumers and public institutions that have accumulated arrears. Affected customers have been encouraged to act before enforcement operations commence.

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in parts of Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ECG had announced planned power outages in several communities from November 8 to 11, 2026.

The eight-hour daily interruptions are to allow maintenance work aimed at improving electricity supply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh