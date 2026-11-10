US Visa Application Fees in Ghana in 2026: Full List of Charges
- US visa application fees in Ghana vary depending on the purpose of travel and the visa category you are applying for
- Tourist, business and student visa applications generally incur a processing fee of $185, with others having different amounts
- Applicants may face additional charges depending on their visa category and immigration requirements
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Ghanaians planning to travel to the United States for tourism, education, employment, or family reunification must budget for visa application fees before beginning the process.
The charges vary depending on the visa category, with some applicants paying additional fees beyond the standard processing cost.
According to the US Department of State, most temporary visa applications attract fees ranging from $185 to $265, while immigrant visa applications have separate charges.
US visa application fees in Ghana
The table below outlines the standard application fees and their estimated Ghana cedi equivalents.
Visa category
Fee (USD)
Estimated cost (GH₵)
Tourist visa (B-2)
$185
2,163
Business visa (B-1)
$185
2,163
Student visa (F-1/M-1)
$185
2,163
Exchange visitor (J-1)
$185
2,163
Temporary work visa (H/L/O/P/Q/R)
$205
2,396
Fiancé(e) visa (K-1)
$265
3,098
Family-based immigrant visa
$325
3,799
Employment-based immigrant visa
$345
4,033
Diversity Visa selectee
$330
3,858
The Ghana cedi estimates are based on an indicative exchange rate of GH₵11.69 to $1. Actual charges in cedis may differ depending on the exchange rate used for payment.
Additional fees and important requirements
Beyond the application charges, students pursuing academic programmes may need to pay a separate Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) fee.
This costs $350 for most F-1 and M-1 students, while most J-1 exchange visitors pay $220. Certain exchange programmes qualify for reduced fees or exemptions.
Some visa applicants may also face additional issuance fees after approval, depending on their visa classification and nationality.
A separate US visa integrity fee, starting at $250, has been established under American law. Applicants should check the latest official guidance regarding its implementation and collection.
Applicants must understand that standard visa application fees are non-refundable, even when their applications are unsuccessful.
For most temporary visas, applicants complete the DS-160 application form, pay the applicable processing fee and schedule an interview through the authorised US visa appointment system.
Those applying for immigrant visas generally follow a different process involving immigration petitions and, where applicable, the National Visa Centre.
Applicants should also budget for photographs, transportation and any necessary supporting documents.
The US Embassy in Accra remains a designated visa-processing location. Applicants are encouraged to verify the latest charges and payment instructions through the official US Department of State website before making payments.
US names Ghana authorities behind Lancaster fraud arrest
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian brothers, Jamal Abubakari and Kamal Abubakari, had entered guilty pleas in a criminal fraud case.
The Department of Justice disclosed the development on October 26, 2026, revealing that the brothers, both 22, entered their guilty pleas on October 13, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.