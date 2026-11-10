Car import duties in Ghana depend on engine capacity, vehicle age and customs valuation

Importers pay additional taxes and levies beyond the basic customs duty

GRA provides an online system for checking estimated vehicle duties before shipment

Importing a vehicle into Ghana involves several charges beyond the original purchase price. These include customs duties, taxes, levies and port handling fees.

Ghana car import duties: How much you will pay based on engine capacity. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) determines import duties based on factors such as engine capacity, fuel type, manufacturing year and customs value.

Understanding these charges can help prospective car owners avoid unexpected expenses when clearing vehicles through Ghana's ports.

Car import duty rates in Ghana

According to the GRA, passenger vehicles generally attract import duties ranging from 5% to 20%, depending on their specifications.

The applicable rates are outlined below.

Vehicle category Import duty Petrol engine up to 1,000cc 5% Petrol engine above 1,000cc to 3,000cc 10% Petrol engine above 3,000cc 20% Diesel engine up to 1,500cc 5% Diesel engine above 1,500cc to 2,500cc 10% Diesel engine above 2,500cc 20%

These percentages represent basic import duties and exclude additional taxes and clearing expenses.

For example, a petrol vehicle with a customs value of GH₵100,000 and a 2,000cc engine would attract GH₵10,000 in basic import duty before other applicable charges.

Customs calculates duties using the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value, which includes the assessed vehicle value, shipping and insurance costs.

Additional taxes and vehicle clearing charges

Apart from basic import duty, vehicle importers must account for several government levies.

These include Value Added Tax (VAT) of 15%, the National Health Insurance Levy of 2.5% and the GETFund Levy of 2.5%.

Under Ghana's 2026 VAT reforms, the three charges total 20% on their applicable taxable base. The previous 1% COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy has been abolished.

Other applicable charges include the ECOWAS Levy of 0.5%, African Union Levy of 0.2%, EXIM Levy of 0.75% and Special Import Levy of 2%.

Used vehicles may also attract an examination fee, while shipping lines, terminal operators and clearing agents impose separate charges.

Vehicle age also affects the final amount payable.

Under Ghana's customs rules, passenger cars older than 10 years attract additional penalties.

These start at 5% of the CIF value for vehicles over 10 years old but not 12, and increase for older vehicles.

Importers can estimate their expected charges through the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) using their vehicle identification number, make, model and manufacturing year.

However, the final customs assessment may differ from the initial estimate.

Prospective buyers are therefore encouraged to verify their vehicle details and estimated duties before purchasing or shipping a car to Ghana.

Prices of Pragya tricycles in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that 'Pragya' has been commonly used in Ghana, but this does not refer to a specific manufacturer.

Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj on the higher end and Apsonic and Royal Motor more affordable.

Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still view the motor king business as a reliable earner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh