Prince Abdul Malik, an 18-year-old Ghanaian resident of Mississauga, was shot and killed in Etobicoke, Toronto, on November 7, 2026

His mother broke down in tears as family and friends gathered at the scene on November 10, calling for answers over the circumstances of his death

Toronto police have said they are searching for at least two suspects who fled before officers arrived

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The mother of Prince Abdul Malik, an 18-year-old Ghanaian national fatally shot in Etobicoke, Toronto, was overcome with grief as relatives and friends assembled at the site of the shooting to mourn his death and demand justice.

Prince Abdul Malik was killed in Toronto on Noveber 7

Source: UGC

A video captured on November 10, 2026, showed the emotional gathering at the spot where Malik, a resident of Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area, was killed three days earlier on November 7.

Toronto police officers responded to the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the day of the incident, following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Malik with gunshot wounds and transported him to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Toronto Police Service has classified his death as a murder. Investigators are searching for at least two suspects who left the scene before officers arrived.

At the memorial gathering, Malik's mother was visibly distraught as those closest to him joined her in calling for clarity on the circumstances surrounding his killing. The community's presence at the scene reflected the depth of loss felt by those who knew him.

US embassy mourns Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the US Embassy in Ghana’s response to the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old student of Ghanaian descent who died in New York City. The embassy shared its condolences on X on November 3, 2026.

The statement prompted an outpouring of sympathy from Ghanaians, with some calling for those responsible to be brought to justice. Read more about the tributes and reactions to the teenager’s death.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh