The family of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager shot dead in the Bronx, hired renowned US civil rights lawyer Ben Crump

Ben Crump announced his involvement on Friday, November 6, 2026, saying Javits had come from Ghana dreaming of becoming a doctor

Authorities are investigating multiple motives, including bullying, robbery and mistaken identity, as police search for three teenage suspects

The family of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy killed in New York, has enlisted the services of prominent American civil rights attorney Ben Crump in their pursuit of justice.

Javits Frimpong's family hires a top civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to seek justice. Image credit: Zygote Studio, Ben Crump

Source: Facebook

Crump, who has represented families in numerous landmark cases across the United States, confirmed his involvement through a statement released on Friday, 6 November 2026.

He described the teenager's death as a tragedy that underscored every child's right to travel to school without fear.

"Javits was a 15-year-old boy walking to school, something children across this country do every morning. He came here from Ghana a year ago dreaming of becoming a doctor, and he deserved to make that walk safely, like every child does, no matter where they come from," Crump stated.

He added that his team would stand alongside the grieving family until those responsible were held accountable and answers were delivered.

What happened to Javits Frimpong

Javits Frimpong was shot on Thursday, 29 October 2026, near East 171st Street and Crotona Place in the Claremont section of the Bronx, while making his way to DreamYard Preparatory School.

His father, Thomas Frimpong, had previously disclosed that the teenager had spoken about being bullied at school.

He also disclosed that two students had been suspended in connection with a bullying-related incident prior to the shooting.

New York Police Department investigators are currently exploring several possible motives, including bullying, robbery and mistaken identity.

Three teenage suspects remain at large as the investigation continues.

Community rallies behind the Frimpong family

On Saturday, 7 November 2026, community members gathered in the Bronx to hold a rally and memorial in Javits' honour, with attendees calling for stronger measures against bullying and demanding accountability.

The case has drawn considerable attention both in Ghana and across the United States, with the family receiving an outpouring of support from community members, public officials and celebrities alike.

The family hopes that Ben Crump's legal expertise will help them secure the answers they have been searching for since their son's death.

The Facebook post by Ben Crump is below.

Javits' family sends message ahead of burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Javits Frimpong’s family and their call for unity ahead of his burial in the Bronx. They urged communities to oppose bullying and gun violence and called for justice as the investigation continues.

The family said Javits’ death should not be treated as an issue affecting only one community. Their appeal followed remarks at a funeral home that they said framed the tragedy as solely an African or Black community concern.

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Source: YEN.com.gh