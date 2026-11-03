The US Embassy in Ghana broke its silence on the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old student of Ghanaian descent who died in New York City

The embassy shared a statement on X on November 3, 2026, expressing deep sadness over the teenager's tragic passing

The announcement drew an outpouring of condolences from Ghanaians on social media who called for justice

The US Embassy in Ghana has publicly acknowledged the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old boy of Ghanaian descent who lost his life in New York City.

The US Embassy in Ghana addresses the heartbreaking death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who died while heading to school. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

On November 3, 2026, the embassy shared a message on X, addressing the tragedy and expressing grief on behalf of the diplomatic mission.

"The U.S. Embassy is deeply saddened by the tragic death in New York City of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old student of Ghanaian descent. We hold Javits' family, friends, and all who mourn him in Ghana and the United States in our thoughts," the statement read.

US Embassy Pays Tribute to Javits Frimpong

The embassy's message was directed at all those grieving the young student, drawing attention to the sorrow felt both in Ghana and across the Atlantic in the United States.

The acknowledgement by the diplomatic mission underscored the extent to which Javits' passing had touched people beyond his immediate community.

Ghanaians react to the Embassy's statement

The embassy's post prompted a wave of responses from Ghanaians on social media, with many weighing in on the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death and extending their sympathies to his loved ones.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Blanchard

@Blancha_rdd wrote:

"Took you 100 business days to tweet; not impressed."

@ebenezer_911 said:

"The perpetrators need to be brought to justice as soon as possible."

@Quabena_Aboah wrote:

"May he rest in peace."

@mushroompreneur shared:

"It took forever to type this?"

@will77143 added:

"Thank you for your show of support 🙏🏼."

Emotional scenes as Javits Frimpong's classmates march through New York. Image credit: Ameyaw Debrah, Zygote media, Inside Schools

Source: UGC

Javits Frimpong's mates walk out of class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that classmates of the late 15-year-old Ghanaian student, Javits Frimpong, have taken to the streets of New York to demand justice following his tragic shooting.

The emotional demonstration, held on Monday, November 2, 2026, saw students of DreamYard Preparatory School in the Bronx walk out of school to honour their late colleague.

The students chanted Javits' name and demanded stronger measures to protect schoolchildren against bullying and gun violence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh