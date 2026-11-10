President Mahama announced a hydrocarbon discovery in the Tano Basin during the 2026 Petroleum Commission Local Content Conference on Tuesday

Planet 1 Oil and Gas Limited, Bowler Upstream Limited, and GNPC made the find at the N1 GDA 9 1 X well in the Deepwater Cape Three Points area

The discovery marks Ghana's first successful test of a Cenomanian-Turonian carbonate play as a primary exploration target

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President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new hydrocarbon discovery in Ghana's Deepwater Cape Three Points contract area, located in the Tano Basin offshore.

The find was made by Planet 1 Oil and Gas Limited, working alongside Bowler Upstream Limited and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

President John Mahama has announced a new hydrocarbon discovery in Ghana's Deepwater Cape Three Points contract area. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama disclosed this at the 2026 Petroleum Commission Local Content Conference and Exhibition, held in the Western Region on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

Speaking at the conference, Mahama described the result at the N1 GDA 9 1 X well as a significant step forward for the country's petroleum sector.

The discovery is notable for being the first time Ghana has successfully tested a Cenomanian-Turonian carbonate play as a primary exploration target.

"The hydrocarbon discovery at the N1 GDA 9 1 X well in the Deepwater Cape Three Points contract area marks an important milestone for Ghana. It is the country's first successful test of a Cenomanian-Turonian carbonate play as a primary exploration target," Mahama said.

Beyond the primary objective, the well was also designed to test an older geological formation. "Today, the well also targeted the Albian as a secondary objective," the President added.

What Comes Next for Ghana's Petroleum Sector

The Tano Basin has historically been one of Ghana's most productive offshore petroleum zones, home to major fields such as Jubilee and TEN.

The latest discovery adds renewed momentum to exploration activity in the area.

However, further appraisal work will be required before any decisions on commercial development can be taken.

Operators will need to assess the extent of the find and determine whether it holds sufficient reserves to justify production investment.

The announcement comes as Ghana continues efforts to attract investment and deepen local participation in its oil and gas industry, themes that were central to the Local Content Conference where Mahama made the disclosure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh