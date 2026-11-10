Veteran Ghanaian media personality Jefferson Sackey announced his intention to contest the 2027 NPP parliamentary primaries in Ablekuma Central

Sackey's declaration comes two years after he ran as the NPP's parliamentary candidate in the constituency during the 2024 general elections

The filmmaker and PR strategist shared his campaign message on Facebook, pledging renewed commitment and deeper understanding of the work ahead

Jefferson Sackey, a veteran Ghanaian media personality, filmmaker, author and PR strategist, has announced his intention to seek the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidacy for the Ablekuma Central constituency ahead of the 2027 elections.

Veteran Ghanaian journalist Jefferson Sackey declares his bid to contest the 2027 NPP Ablekuma Central parliamentary primaries. Photo source: Jefferson Sackey

Source: Facebook

Jefferson Sackey, who previously served as Former Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President during Akufo-Addo's tenure, made the declaration in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 11 November 2026.

The award-winning journalist shared a campaign poster bearing the message "Renewed Energy — Hope for Ablekuma Central" alongside the NPP's party branding.

Jefferson Sackey's return to Ablekuma Central

In his post, Sackey drew a clear distinction between his first and second bids.

"In 2024, I came with new energy and a vision. This time, I return with renewed energy, tested experience, greater commitment and a deeper understanding of the work ahead… So help me God!!" he wrote.

The declaration from the former Joy News presenter marks his second attempt at the Ablekuma Central constituency seat.

Sackey previously contested the 2024 general elections as the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central but was unsuccessful in capturing the constituency from the incumbent MP Dan Abdul-Latif of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Known for a career that spans journalism, diplomacy and creative media, Sackey, who recently released a memoir, has built a public profile that extends well beyond politics.

His return to the electoral arena signals a continued commitment to representing the constituency through the NPP.

The Facebook post of Jefferson Sackey announcing his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries is below:

Reactions to Jefferson Sackey's announcement

The announcement drew supportive responses from his social media following.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Oscar Sackey wrote:

"Heavenly hosts of angels are behind you. Go for victory."

Michael Owusu welcomed the news, saying:

"The great second coming. Jefferson Sackey, it is possible."

Adugbire Cletus added:

"The Jefferson Sackey 💪🏼. Best wishes and good luck, sir."

Musician Obour to contest NPP parliamentary primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran musician Obour’s third bid for the NPP parliamentary ticket in Asante Akyem South as he looked towards the 2028 general elections.

After two unsuccessful attempts, the former MUSIGA president said he was drawing on his experience and networks to pursue youth empowerment and development.

His declaration prompted messages of support from Ghanaians online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh