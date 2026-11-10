Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, has filed a fresh legal challenge at the High Court in London over a US$14.9 million judgment against him

Cheddar alleges that a deed of indemnity central to the case was forged and that his signature was used without his knowledge or consent

The dispute stems from a property development project in Osu, Accra, involving a loan originally arranged through the World Bank's private-sector arm

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Ghanaian entrepreneur and New Force movement founder Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has launched a new legal challenge in London, contesting the validity of the document that underpins a US$14.9 million judgment entered against him.

Cheddar challenges $14.9 million UK judgment against him, claims key document was forged. Image credit: Cheddar

Source: Facebook

According to a report by 3News published on Monday, 9 November 2026, Bediako has approached the High Court in London, claiming that a deed of indemnity dated 18 January 2018 was forged and that his signature may have been affixed to it without his knowledge or authorisation.

His legal team reportedly argues that he was physically present in Nigeria on the date the document was purportedly signed in Accra.

The deed bears a signature said to have been witnessed by Reginald Sittie, who served as his executive assistant at the time. Cheddar suspects an electronic copy of his signature was used to produce the document.

Cheddar's property deal behind the dispute

The case traces its roots to a property development project at No. 1 Oxford Street in Osu, Accra, a 108-apartment serviced residential development.

Bediako and Azad Cola, managing director of Cola Holdings Limited, are equal shareholders in Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited (KRP 1), the company set up to deliver the project.

The development was partly funded through a US$18 million loan arranged via the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector financing arm of the World Bank.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted revenues, the IFC called in the loan in April 2023. Cola Holdings maintained that it had guaranteed the debt, settled the outstanding sum, and subsequently inherited the IFC's interest in the matter.

The company then pursued Bediako personally for his share, relying on the disputed indemnity deed to establish his liability.

On 23 January 2025, an English court ruled against Bediako, ordering him to pay US$14,928,314.70 plus interest at eight per cent per annum.

Cheddar's previous legal setbacks

The judgment was registered in Ghana on 20 May 2025 for enforcement purposes. Bediako challenged that registration, citing parallel proceedings brought against KRP 1 over the same debt.

The High Court's Commercial Division dismissed his application on 27 November 2025.

A subsequent attempt to suspend enforcement while he pursued an appeal also failed. On 27 July 2026, Justice Doris Awuah Dabanka-Bekoe dismissed the application and awarded GH¢20,000 in costs against him.

Court-appointed receivership proceedings have further complicated the situation at No. 1 Oxford Street.

Cola Holdings has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and indicated it intends to defend its position robustly.

The outcome of Bediako's fresh challenge in London could significantly alter the direction of the broader dispute between the two business partners.

Cheddar denies alleged tie with Base Movement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Kwame Bediako’s New Force denying any ties to the Base Movement. The movement said neither it nor its founder has a partnership, endorsement or formal relationship with the group.

The denial followed public commentary and enquiries that the New Force said had created a false impression of an association.

The story also notes that 22-year-old law student Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels plans to contest the Manhyia South seat under the Base Movement Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh