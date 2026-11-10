Canada Visa Application Fees in Ghana in 2026: Full List of Charges
- Canada visa application fees in Ghana in 2026 vary depending on whether applicants intend to travel for tourism, education, employment or permanent residence
- Ghanaians applying for a Canadian visitor visa must pay CAD 100, while study permits and work permits attract different processing charges
- Applicants may also be required to pay additional biometric fees, with the total cost depending on their immigration category and individual circumstances
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Ghanaians planning to travel to Canada for tourism, education, employment or family reunification must budget for the required visa and immigration application fees.
The amount applicants pay depends on the purpose of their visit, the immigration programme and whether additional processing charges apply.
According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a standard visitor visa costs CAD 100, while a study permit attracts a processing fee of CAD 150.
Those seeking employment opportunities or permanent residence in Canada face different charges.
Canada visa application fees in Ghana
The table below provides a breakdown of selected Canadian visa and immigration application fees in 2026, alongside their estimated Ghana cedi equivalents.
Visa or application category
Fee (CAD)
Estimated cost (GH₵)
Tourist/visitor visa
$100
828
Business visitor visa
$100
828
Super visa (parents/grandparents)
$100
828
Family visitor visas (5 or more eligible applicants, maximum fee)
$500
4,138
Study permit
$150
1,241
Work permit
$155
1,283
Open work permit (including additional holder fee)
$255
2,110
Express Entry permanent residence (including right of permanent residence fee)
$1,590
13,157
Spousal sponsorship (including right of permanent residence fee)
$1,260
10,427
Sponsorship of a dependent child
$180
1,490
Biometrics (individual)
$85
703
Biometrics (eligible family, maximum fee)
$170
1,407
The estimated Ghana cedi amounts are calculated using the Bank of Ghana's November 9, 2026, reference exchange rate of approximately GH₵8.28 to CAD 1.
Actual payment amounts may differ depending on currency conversion rates and charges applied by payment providers.
The fees for Express Entry and spousal sponsorship shown above include the applicable right of permanent residence fee. Other costs may still apply.
Additional charges and application requirements
Beyond the standard processing fees, many Ghanaian applicants must pay a biometric fee of CAD 85, approximately GH₵703.
Biometrics involve collecting fingerprints and a photograph as part of identity verification.
For an applicant who needs to pay for biometrics, the combined government fee for a visitor visa is CAD 185, approximately GH₵1,531.
A study permit application would cost CAD 235, approximately GH₵1,945, including biometrics.
Similarly, a standard work permit application would cost CAD 240, approximately GH₵1,986, where biometric payment is required.
Applicants with previously submitted biometrics that remain valid may not need to pay the fee again.
Those applying for study or work permits generally do not need to pay a separate visitor visa fee when their entry visa is issued with the approved permit.
Additional expenses may include medical examinations, police certificates, language tests and optional visa application centre services.
Applicants must generally submit their applications online through the official IRCC website and attend a visa application centre when biometric collection is required.
Visa application charges are generally non-refundable once processing begins, even when an application is refused. However, certain fees may qualify for refunds.
Prospective travellers are encouraged to verify the latest fees and requirements through the Government of Canada's official immigration website before making payments.
UK visa rules for military families
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UK Home Office had published immigration rules outlining a dedicated visa route for foreign military personnel and civilian defence employees stationed in the country.
Members of NATO forces and employees of the Australian Department of Defence qualified, along with their partners and dependent children.
However, the route came with a notable restriction that could have affected how long-term applicants planned their future in the UK.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.