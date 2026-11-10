UK Visa Application Fees in Ghana in 2026: Full List of Charges

UK visa application fees in Ghana in 2026 vary depending on the purpose of travel, visa category and intended duration of stay

Ghanaians applying for a standard six-month UK visitor visa must pay £135, while longer-term visitor visas attract higher charges

Students, skilled workers and family visa applicants face different processing fees, with some required to pay additional healthcare and service charges

Ghanaians planning to travel to the United Kingdom for tourism, education, employment or family reunification must pay the required visa application fees before travelling.

Travelling to the UK? Full list of visa application fees for Ghanaians. Image credit: Dreamstime, Thaiembassy

Source: UGC

The amount depends on the type of visa and the duration of the intended stay, with some applicants paying considerably more than others.

According to the UK Home Office, a standard visitor visa for up to six months costs £135, while applicants seeking longer stays or other visa categories face different charges.

UK visa application fees in Ghana

The table below provides a breakdown of selected UK visa application fees in 2026 and their estimated Ghana cedi equivalents.

Visa category Fee (GBP) Estimated cost (GH₵) Standard visitor visa (6 months) £135 2,117 Visitor visa (2 years) £506 7,934 Visitor visa (5 years) £903 14,159 Visitor visa (10 years) £1,128 17,687 Student visa £558 8,750 Short-term English study visa £228 3,575 Skilled Worker visa (up to 3 years) £819 12,842 Skilled Worker visa (over 3 years) £1,618 25,371 Health and Care Worker visa (up to 3 years) £324 5,080 Family settlement visa £2,064 32,364 Seasonal Worker visa £340 5,331

The estimated cedi amounts are calculated using the Bank of Ghana's November 9, 2026, reference exchange rate of approximately GH₵15.68 to £1.

Actual fees payable in Ghana may differ because UK Visas and Immigration applies its own exchange rates when collecting payments.

Long-term visitor visas also generally permit stays of up to six months per visit rather than continuous residence throughout the visa's validity.

Additional charges and application requirements

Beyond the application fees, some Ghanaians travelling to the UK must pay an Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS).

The annual surcharge is £776 for students and their dependants, while most other adult applicants who are required to pay it face £1,035 per year.

Eligible Health and Care Worker visa holders are generally exempt from the surcharge.

Applicants may also pay additional fees for optional priority processing, document services or certain visa application centre appointments.

For applicants who qualify, the standard priority visa service costs £500, while the super priority service costs £1,000. Availability depends on the application and location.

Ghanaians seeking a UK visa must generally complete their applications online, pay the relevant charges and provide supporting documents.

Most applicants must also attend a visa application centre to submit their fingerprints and photographs.

Applicants should understand that visa approval is not guaranteed simply because the application fee has been paid.

Application fees are generally non-refundable once processing begins, even when a visa is refused.

The UK Home Office advises prospective travellers to verify the latest fees and eligibility requirements through its official website before submitting an application.

UK visa rules for military families

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UK Home Office had published immigration rules outlining a dedicated visa route for foreign military personnel and civilian defence employees stationed in the country.

Members of NATO forces and employees of the Australian Department of Defence qualified, along with their partners and dependent children.

However, the route came with a notable restriction that could have affected how long-term applicants planned their future in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh