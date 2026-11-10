The official government fees for a standard adult 10-year passport vary significantly across the UK, Canada, the US and Australia

Australia charges the highest fee among the four countries, while the UK offers the lowest cost for online applicants

Canada raised its passport fee in March 2026, adding to a broader picture of increasing costs across multiple countries

The official cost of obtaining a standard 10-year adult passport differs considerably across the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Australia, based on published government rates as of 10 November 2026.

The comparison reflects fees applicable to adult applicants aged 16 and above who are applying within their home country, rather than from abroad.

Compare 10-year adult passport fees in the UK, Canada, US and Australia, including Canada’s 2026 increase and why Australia has the highest cost overall. Image credit: WPA Pool, clubfoto/Getty Images

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UK and Canada passport fees

British applicants pay £102 for a standard 34-page adult passport when applying online, making it the most affordable option among the four countries surveyed. Those who submit a paper application face a higher charge of £115.50. The passport remains valid for 10 years.

In Canada, the standard fee for a 10-year passport currently stands at CAD $163.50 for applications submitted within the country. The government raised the fee from CAD $160 on 31 March 2026. Canadians applying from outside Canada pay a considerably higher rate of CAD $266.25.

US and Australia passport costs

American first-time applicants pay a combined total of US$165, made up of a US$130 application fee and a separate US$35 acceptance fee. Those eligible for adult renewals pay only the US$130 application fee. Expedited processing attracts an additional charge of US$60.

Australia records the highest standard passport fee among the four countries. Adult applicants lodging their applications within Australia pay AUD $422, a rate that came into effect on 1 January 2026. Those applying from overseas face a further surcharge of AUD $189, bringing the total to AUD $611.

The figures highlight the considerable range in passport costs across four of the world's major English-speaking nations, with Australia's domestic fee more than four times that of the UK's online application rate.

US issues travel advisory for Ghana-bound citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra had advised American citizens to check their passports before making any holiday travel arrangements.

The advisory reminded travellers that many countries impose a minimum passport validity requirement, which means their documents must remain valid for at least six months beyond their intended travel dates.

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Source: YEN.com.gh