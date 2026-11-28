The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour forecast covering rain, thunderstorms and fog across multiple regions

Several coastal and forest areas faced a risk of afternoon thunderstorms, with evening conditions threatening more communities

Northern Ghana braced for a different kind of extreme, with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 39°C

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A weather alert from the Ghana Meteorological Agency cast uncertainty over Saturday plans for residents in several parts of the country, as GMet flagged thunderstorms, fog and intense heat across different zones on November 28, 2026.

The agency's 18-hour forecast, which took effect from 6:00 am, painted a mixed picture for the day.

While much of Ghana was expected to enjoy sunshine through the afternoon, GMet warned that cloud build-up could bring rain to coastal and forest communities before the day was out.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has listed areas expected to experience rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, November 28, 2026. Photos by Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Areas facing afternoon thunderstorms

Takoradi and Axim were among the first towns flagged for afternoon thunderstorms, each carrying a 30% probability.

Inland communities were not spared either, with Koforidua, Akim Oda and Tarkwa sharing the same 30% chance of stormy afternoon weather.

As the day moved into evening, the risk widened and intensified. Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi and Obuasi all faced a 40% probability of thunderstorms with accompanying rainfall.

Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai and Sunyani were also in line for evening rain, each at 30%.

Below is the weather update from GMet for November 28, as shared on X:

Mist and fog to reduce visibility in the morning

Before any rain arrived, GMet warned that early risers would need to contend with poor visibility.

Morning mist was forecast for Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Kumasi, Obuasi and Tarkwa, among other locations. Akim Oda and Sunyani faced an even sharper risk, with a 60% probability of fog in both areas.

The agency urged motorists travelling through affected communities to drive with caution during the early hours.

Conditions in the north told a completely different story. Dry and slightly hazy weather was set to dominate the upper regions throughout the day, with Bolgatanga and Nalerigu forecast to hit the country's peak temperature of 39°C.

Tamale was not far behind at 38°C, while Yendi and Damongo were expected to reach 37°C.

Along the coast, maximum temperatures were projected at 34°C, rising to 35°C in the forest belt and 36°C in the transition zone. GMet also noted calm sea conditions, suggesting relatively smooth sailing for those involved in maritime activities.

GMet predicted hot sunshine on November 27

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians should expect a mix of sunny conditions, afternoon thunderstorms and harmattan-like haze on Friday, November 27, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

Much of the country is expected to experience hot and sunny weather during the afternoon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh