The US Embassy Accra issued a public advisory on November 10, 2026, urging American citizens in Ghana to verify their passport status ahead of the holiday season

The embassy warned that routine US passport renewal currently takes approximately 4 weeks, excluding mailing time, with applications rising sharply before the holidays

Some countries require a passport to remain valid for at least six months beyond the traveller's departure date, which could affect holiday plans

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The [US Embassy Accra has urged American citizens to inspect their passports before making any holiday travel arrangements, warning that an expired or near-expiry document could disrupt plans entirely.

The advisory, posted on the embassy's official X account on 10 November 2026, reminded travellers that many countries impose a minimum passport validity rule, requiring the document to remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended travel dates.

US Embassy Accra urges Americans in Ghana to check passport validity before holiday travel. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, Riska/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Passport renewals take up to 4 weeks

The embassy cautioned that demand for renewals climbs sharply in the lead-up to the holiday period, placing pressure on processing times.

Under current conditions, routine applications take approximately four weeks to complete, a figure that does not account for additional mailing time. Citizens were advised to initiate the renewal process immediately rather than waiting until closer to their departure dates.

Americans in Ghana seeking to renew their passports can access the renewal process through the embassy's dedicated passport renewals page.

Those with questions about eligibility or documentation can reach consular staff through the American Citizens Services Navigator, also available on the embassy's website.

Where to check travel requirements

For travellers uncertain about the entry requirements of their intended destination, the embassy directed them to [travel.state.gov](http://travel.state.gov), the US Department of State's official travel information portal, where country-specific passport validity rules and visa requirements are listed.

The advisory applies broadly to American passport holders based in or travelling through Ghana who are planning international trips during the upcoming festive period.

US warns citizens against visiting over 20 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had issued Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisories for 23 countries, warning American citizens to avoid all travel to these destinations under any circumstances.

The list released by the State Department on Monday, November 9, covers nations where conditions on the ground are deemed too dangerous.

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Source: YEN.com.gh