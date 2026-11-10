The Obama Foundation has opened applications for its 2027–2028 Leaders Africa Programme, targeting young professionals across the continent

Barack Obama announced the opening on his official X account, with a priority deadline of November 23, 2026, and a final deadline of December 4, 2026

Kenyan applicants must be between 24 and 45 years old and hold a leadership position, with professional proficiency in English required

The Obama Foundation has opened applications for its 2027–2028 Leaders Africa Programme, inviting young professionals from across the continent, to apply for a free six-month leadership development initiative.

The Obama Foundation has opened applications for its 2027–2028 Leaders Africa Programme

Source: Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama announced the opportunity on his official X account, urging eligible candidates across Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States to submit their applications before the priority deadline of 23 November 2026. The final deadline falls on 4 December 2026.

Kenyan applicants must be aged between 24 and 45 and hold a leadership position, whether in a full-time or voluntary capacity.

The foundation does not require any specific rank or title. Candidates are expected to demonstrate a values-based, ethical, equitable, and collaborative approach to leadership, as well as a willingness to both contribute to and learn from their peers.

On eligibility, applicants must meet at least one of three residency or nationality conditions: hold citizenship of an African country or territory, hold permanent residency on the continent, or have lived in an African country or territory for at least five years.

Professional proficiency in English is mandatory, as all programme activities are conducted in the language.

External guidance on the programme also suggests that applicants should have a minimum of three years of experience in changemaking work.

What the Programme Involves

The Leaders Africa track runs for six months, bringing together 35 participants per cohort drawn from the public, private, and civil society sectors across the continent.

Participants commit an average of 8 to 12 hours per month to the programme, which includes weekly virtual group sessions, monthly community discussions, one-on-one leadership coaching, and conversations with prominent thought leaders.

Sessions are held primarily on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. Central Africa Time via Zoom, a schedule that aligns with Kenya's time zone. The 2027–2028 cohort will follow a structure similar to the current 2026–2027 cohort, which began during the week of 1 September 2026 and is due to conclude by 1 May 2027.

The foundation first launched the Leaders Africa track in 2018. Since then, it has built a Leadership Network of over 1,500 active alumni. According to the foundation, 96% of programme graduates say they can clearly identify the core values guiding their leadership as a direct result of participation, while 90% feel confident in their role within their respective social change ecosystems.

The programme carries no cost for selected participants. Interested Kenyans can submit their applications through the Obama Foundation's official website ahead of the 23 November priority deadline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh