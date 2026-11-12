The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, 12 November 2026

Mist, fog patches and possible rain are expected along coastal, mountainous and forest zones in the early hours

Thunderstorms may develop over some coastal and inland areas from late afternoon into the evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, 12 November 2026, alerting residents across the country to expect varied conditions throughout the day.

GMet says the morning will begin under mostly cloudy skies for the greater part of the country.

GMet warns of morning mist and evening thunderstorms across Ghana today, November 12, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents living along the coast, in mountainous zones, and within forest areas should anticipate mist or fog patches during the early hours of the day.

Parts of the western coast face an additional risk, with the agency warning that some localities there could receive rainfall before the morning is out.

Afternoon and evening outlook

As the day advances, skies are forecast to brighten, with sunny spells and intermittent cloud cover becoming the dominant pattern across much of Ghana.

The respite will be short-lived for some, however. GMet cautions that localised thunderstorms and rain showers could develop over selected coastal and inland areas from late afternoon, continuing into the evening hours.

Residents in the northern sector should note that slightly hazy conditions are expected to linger throughout the entire forecast period, persisting from the morning well into the night.

GMet advises Ghanaians in affected zones to plan their activities accordingly and remain attentive to any updates issued by the agency as conditions develop during the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting parts of the Central Region on Thursday, November 12.

The outage was scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

ECG apologised for the disruption and urged residents and businesses in the affected communities to take necessary precautions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh