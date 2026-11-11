The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, 11 November 2026

GMet warned that mist or fog would develop in mountainous and forest areas to start the day

Thunderstorms with rain may develop later over parts of the coast, middle and transition sectors

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a mix of conditions expected to unfold across the country throughout the day.

Residents in mountainous and forest areas should brace for mist or fog early in the day. Despite this damp opening,

GMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain to hit coastal and middle sectors of Ghana today, November 11, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GMet expects sunshine to spread across much of Ghana as the morning progresses, offering some relief to those heading out for the day.

However, the agency has urged Ghanaians to remain watchful as the day advances.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely to develop later over sections of the coast, as well as the middle and transition zones of the country.

Haze lingers over the Upper regions

A slight haze is forecast to persist over Ghana's upper regions throughout the day. Residents in those areas are advised to take note of the reduced visibility this may bring, particularly during early morning hours.

GMet continues to monitor conditions across the country and encourages the public to stay updated through official channels, especially ahead of outdoor activities or travel.

Watch the morning weather update issued by the GMet in the video shared on X below:

ECG announces 2-day dumsor in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting parts of the Central Region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The outages were scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days, with different areas affected each day.

ECG apologised for the disruption and urged residents and businesses in the affected communities to take necessary precautions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh