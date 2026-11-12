Ghanaian households can reduce their monthly water bills by identifying hidden leakages and adopting simple water-saving habits at home

Ghana Water Limited encourages customers to monitor their water consumption, repair faulty taps and prevent unnecessary wastage

Checking water meters regularly and changing everyday activities such as washing, bathing and cleaning can help households save money

Many Ghanaian households receive monthly bills from Ghana Water Limited (GWL), with the amount payable largely determined by water consumption and applicable charges.

How to check your Ghana Water bill and avoid unnecessary charges.

Source: UGC

However, some customers may experience sudden increases in their bills despite maintaining their usual household routines.

These increases can sometimes result from leaking pipes, faulty toilet systems, estimated billing or incorrect meter readings.

Understanding how water bills are calculated and monitoring consumption can help households avoid unnecessary expenses.

How to avoid higher water bills

One important step is to regularly inspect water pipes, taps and toilet facilities for leaks.

A leaking pipe within a household's plumbing system can increase recorded water consumption even when nobody is actively using water.

Residents can check for possible leaks by closing all taps, ensuring no appliances are drawing water and observing whether their meter continues recording consumption.

Households should also compare their current water meter readings with those recorded on previous bills.

This is particularly important because some customers receive estimated bills rather than charges based on actual meter readings.

Ghana Water Limited has previously acknowledged using estimated billing for certain customers, while encouraging those concerned about estimates to request metered billing.

Other practical measures include washing vehicles with buckets, avoiding overflowing storage tanks and repairing faulty toilet systems.

What to do about incorrect bills

Customers who notice unusually high water bills should first examine their meter readings and check whether the bill includes outstanding balances from previous months.

If the figures appear incorrect, they can contact their nearest Ghana Water Limited office to request clarification or investigation.

Ghana's utility regulations provide procedures for investigating defective meters and addressing billing concerns.

Customers dissatisfied with the company's response can also lodge complaints with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

In July 2026, the PURC disclosed that investigations into disputed bills and overbilling involving ECG and Ghana Water had resulted in credit adjustments for affected consumers.

Consumers can submit complaints through the PURC complaints portal.

Although reducing water usage may lower consumption-related charges, customers should remember that fixed charges and outstanding balances can still affect their final monthly bills.

10 ways to save electricity

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian households using ECG prepaid electricity can reduce their daily consumption by changing how they use common electrical appliances.

Refrigerators, air conditioners, electric irons and other household appliances can consume considerable electricity when used inefficiently.

Simple practices such as switching off unused appliances, using LED bulbs and monitoring electricity consumption can help prepaid credit last longer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh