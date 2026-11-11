How to Make ECG Prepaid Electricity Last Longer in Ghana: 10 Simple Tips

Ghanaian households using ECG prepaid electricity can reduce their daily consumption by changing how they use common electrical appliances

Refrigerators, air conditioners, electric irons and other household appliances can consume considerable electricity when used inefficiently

Simple practices such as switching off unused appliances, using LED bulbs and monitoring electricity consumption can help prepaid credit last longer

For many Ghanaian households, buying prepaid electricity has become a regular expense, with some consumers finding that their credit runs out faster than expected.

ECG prepaid: 10 common mistakes that could make your electricity run out faster. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, the number of days prepaid electricity lasts depends largely on household consumption, the efficiency of electrical appliances and applicable electricity charges.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has previously explained that everyday electricity consumption habits can contribute to higher bills.

Here are 10 practical ways Ghanaians can make their prepaid electricity last longer.

10 ways to save prepaid electricity

1. Switch off appliances when not in use

Televisions, decoders, computers and other appliances may continue consuming electricity in standby mode. Switching them off completely when unnecessary can reduce wastage.

2. Use energy-saving LED bulbs

Replace traditional incandescent bulbs with LED alternatives. LED bulbs generally consume considerably less electricity while providing adequate lighting.

3. Reduce unnecessary air conditioner usage

Air conditioners can consume substantial electricity. Use fans when appropriate, set moderate cooling temperatures and keep doors and windows closed when cooling rooms.

4. Iron clothes in batches

Instead of heating an electric iron several times daily, organise clothes and iron them together to reduce repeated heating.

5. Use refrigerators efficiently

Avoid opening refrigerator doors unnecessarily. Check door seals, maintain proper ventilation and avoid placing hot food directly inside.

6. Disconnect unused chargers

Phone chargers and other plugged-in devices may draw small amounts of power even when they are not actively charging.

7. Take advantage of natural light

Open curtains and windows during the day to reduce unnecessary lighting and improve ventilation.

8. Choose energy-efficient appliances

When purchasing refrigerators, air conditioners and other electrical equipment, check their energy-efficiency labels and expected electricity consumption.

9. Monitor your prepaid meter regularly

Check your remaining electricity units and compare daily usage. Sudden increases may help identify appliances consuming unusually high amounts of electricity.

10. Reduce unnecessary use of high-power appliances

Electric kettles, water heaters, ovens and washing machines can consume considerable electricity. Use them only when necessary and avoid unnecessarily long operating periods.

When prepaid credit runs out quickly

Households experiencing unusually rapid electricity consumption should first compare their meter readings with their normal usage patterns.

According to ECG, faulty household wiring and inefficient appliances can contribute to increased electricity consumption.

Residents should contact a qualified electrician to inspect suspected wiring problems or report possible meter faults directly to ECG.

It is also important to understand that prepaid purchases may include applicable levies and charges, meaning the entire amount paid does not necessarily translate into electricity units.

Ultimately, making prepaid electricity last longer requires reducing waste rather than relying on supposed meter tricks or unauthorised modifications.

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had disclosed that a fault on the Apire feeder had triggered the power outage in the Ashanti Region.

Several communities, including Apire, Nwamase, Hemang, and Ampatia, had lost their electricity supply following the unexpected technical fault.

ECG apologised for the disruption but stopped short of giving a timeline for when power would be fully restored.

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Source: YEN.com.gh