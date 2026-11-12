Ghana's meteorological service has warned of thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall across coastal, middle and transition zones this evening

Greater Accra communities including Pokuase, Achimota and Sapeiman are among areas likely to experience the wet conditions

Residents along the coast, in mountainous and forest zones face reduced visibility early tomorrow morning due to expected mist and fog

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Ghana's weather authorities issued an alert warning of thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country this evening, with some areas expected to receive moderate to heavy precipitation.

Ghana's meteorological service has warned of thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall across coastal, middle and transition zones. Credit: Donwilson Odhiambo

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The advisory covers the coastal, middle and transition belts, where unsettled weather conditions are anticipated to persist into the night. Isolated thunderstorms or rain are also expected over parts of the northern sector.

Within the Greater Accra Region, mostly cloudy skies are forecast to produce slight to moderate rainfall over a number of communities, including Nawam, Pokuase, Achimota, Sapeiman and surrounding areas.

Residents in these localities are advised to take appropriate precautions as conditions could deteriorate during the evening hours.

The alert underscores the need for caution on roads and in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy downpours.

Mist and Fog Warning for Early Morning Hours

Looking ahead to early tomorrow morning, the forecast indicates that mist and patches of fog are likely to develop along the coastline as well as in mountainous and forested areas. These conditions could significantly reduce visibility, posing a risk to motorists and pedestrians in affected zones.

Drivers travelling along coastal roads or through forest corridors are advised to exercise particular care and reduce speed during the early morning period when visibility is at its lowest.

The latest advisory forms part of a broader weather alert already issued to the public, urging Ghanaians in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant as the rainy season continues to bring unpredictable and at times severe weather across different parts of the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh