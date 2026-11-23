Newmont Ghana has an official recruitment website where interested Ghanaians can search for employment opportunities in the mining industry and other professional fields

Jobseekers can explore positions in engineering, administration, maintenance, environmental management and mining operations, depending on available vacancies

The mining company has cautioned prospective applicants against paying recruitment fees and encouraged them to use its official careers platform

Ghanaians interested in working with Newmont Corporation, one of the world's leading gold mining companies, can explore employment opportunities through the company's official recruitment website.

How to secure a job at Newmont Ghana: Application process explained. Image credit: Newmont Corporation

Source: UGC

Newmont operates major gold mining facilities in Ghana, including Ahafo South and Ahafo North, where professionals with different qualifications and technical skills contribute to its operations.

The company provides employment opportunities across several departments, including mining, engineering, maintenance, geology, environmental management, finance and administrative services.

A check of Newmont's Ghana careers search page on November 23, 2026, showed listings for positions including LV Driver, Blast Helper, Crane Rigger, Mine Maintenance Mechanic and Environment Technician.

However, job listings change regularly, and applicants must confirm that individual vacancies are still accepting applications before proceeding.

Newmont has an online recruitment system that allows prospective employees to search for suitable positions and submit applications through its official platform.

How to apply for Newmont Ghana jobs

Interested applicants can follow these steps to check available employment opportunities and apply for suitable positions.

Visit Newmont Corporation's official careers website at https://jobs.newmont.com/us/en Select the option to explore available jobs Use the location filter to select Ghana and display vacancies advertised for the country Browse the available positions and choose a job that matches your qualifications and professional experience Click on the preferred vacancy to read the job description, responsibilities, qualifications and other requirements Select the "Apply Now" option if the position is still accepting applications Follow the instructions provided on the recruitment platform to complete the application and provide any requested documents Review the information carefully before submitting your application

Applicants are encouraged to prepare an updated curriculum vitae (CV), academic qualifications and relevant professional documents, depending on the requirements of the advertised position.

Newmont also provides an option for interested candidates to join its talent community and receive notifications about future employment opportunities.

Official Newmont Ghana jobs portal: https://jobs.newmont.com/us/en/search-results?qcountry=Ghana

Newmont warns jobseekers against recruitment scams

Newmont Corporation has warned the public against fraudulent recruitment activities involving individuals who claim to offer employment opportunities on behalf of the company.

According to the mining firm, prospective employees are not required to pay money to apply for jobs or be considered for employment.

The company has also cautioned applicants against providing sensitive personal information outside its secure recruitment platform.

Jobseekers are therefore advised to avoid unofficial recruitment agents or individuals who demand money in exchange for guaranteed employment.

Applicants should verify vacancies directly through Newmont's official careers website before submitting personal information or applying for any advertised position.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with Newmont Corporation and does not conduct recruitment on its behalf. Job availability and application deadlines are subject to change. Applicants should confirm all details through the company's official careers portal.

How to apply for BOG jobs

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana has an official recruitment portal where qualified Ghanaians can explore employment opportunities and submit applications when vacancies are advertised.

Jobseekers interested in working at the central bank can check available positions, review qualification requirements and follow the application procedures provided.

The Bank of Ghana has warned prospective applicants against paying recruitment fees, stressing that its official careers portal is the authorised application channel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh