Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2027 Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday, November 12

The government projected total expenditure of GH¢389.2 billion, representing 21.6% of GDP for the financial year

Capital expenditure alone is projected at GH¢100.4 billion, surpassing allocations for both interest payments and employee compensation when transfers are included

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Ghana's government has set total expenditure for the 2027 financial year at GH¢389.2 billion, equivalent to 21.6% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with capital investment forming a central pillar of the spending plan.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson laid out the figures before Parliament on Thursday, November 12, while presenting the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2027 Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday, November 12. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

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He said total revenue and grants are projected to reach GH¢323.4 billion, or 17.9% of GDP, leaving an overall cash deficit of GH¢65.8 billion, which translates to 3.6% of GDP.

Dr Forson said the expenditure framework signals a deliberate shift towards productive investment rather than recurrent spending. Direct capital expenditure is projected at GH¢100.4 billion, representing 5.6% of GDP.

That figure climbs to GH¢120.5 billion when transfers to other government units are factored in, placing capital spending above both employee compensation and interest payments in the overall hierarchy of allocations.

The single largest expenditure item remains compensation of employees, projected at GH¢104.1 billion. Of that figure, GH¢92.6 billion covers wages and salaries, while GH¢11.5 billion is set aside for social contributions, pensions and gratuities.

Capital expenditure of GH¢100.4 billion is split between GH¢88.4 billion for domestically financed projects and GH¢12 billion for externally financed ones.

Reuters also reported that Ghana will invest $10 billion over four years from 2027 in a domestically funded New Economy" programme to boost output, exports and ​jobs, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said late on Thursday as he ‌presented the 2027 budget.

Key Allocations in the 2027 Budget

Statutory and earmarked transfers are projected at GH¢76.5 billion, while interest payments are expected to reach GH¢61 billion, comprising GH¢51.5 billion in domestic interest and GH¢9.5 billion in external interest.

The government has set aside GH¢17.2 billion under other expenditure, covering energy sector shortfalls and GoldBod transfers.

A further GH¢13.9 billion has been earmarked to clear legacy arrears, including GH¢4.3 billion owed to Independent Power Producers.

Other major allocations include:

Goods and services receive - GH¢13.7 billion Ministry of Food and Agriculture - GH¢2.9 billion Ministry of Energy and Green Transition - GH¢3.1 billion Ministry of Roads and Highways - GH¢11.3 billion Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources - GH¢2.5 billion Ministry of Education - GH¢48 billion Local governance, chieftaincy and religious affairs - GH¢17.6 billion Ministry of Health - GH¢40.3 billion Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts - GH¢186 million Ministry of Defence - GH¢10.1 billion

Finance Minister claims Ghana economy is stronger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson claimed that Ghana’s economy was recovering strongly under his leadership.

He announced the scrapping of the controversial COVID-19 levy, which would return GH¢3.7 billion to individuals and businesses.

Dr Ato Forson attributed this success to the management of the economy to the sacrifices and resilience of the Ghanaian people.

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Source: YEN.com.gh