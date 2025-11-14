"Ghana's Economy Now Stronger and Steadier": Finance Minister Claims

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson claimed Ghana’s economy is recovering strongly under his leadership

He announced the scrapping of the COVID-19 levy, returning GH¢3.7 billion to individuals and businesses

Eight major interchanges will be built under the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project to ease congestion and improve connectivity

Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said that the economy under his watch is performing far better than what he inherited.

Presenting the 2026 budget statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Finance Minister claimed Ghana’s economy is on a rebound, steadily recovering from the challenges he inherited from his predecessor.

“Ghana’s economy is breathing again, stronger, steadier, and full of promise. This is not just a recovery; it’s a reset. It’s the story of a nation that refused to stay down,” he was quoted in a Ghanaweb publication.

“This is the rebirth from the ashes of a daunting inheritance — a heavy burden laid upon us by the previous administration,” he added.

Dr Ato Forson attributed the successes chalked up so far in the management of the economy to the sacrifices and resilience of the Ghanaian citizenry.

He also added that the fiscal discipline of the President John Mahama-led administration, of which he is a key player, is the fulcrum of Ghana’s current economic recovery.

“There is no shortcut to responsible economic management. Never again must recklessness, waste, and indiscipline define how we handle the people’s money,” he further stated.

Government scraps COVID levy

The Finance Minister also announced some tax reforms, which included scrapping the controversial COVID-19 levy introduced by the previous administration during the peak of the global pandemic.

He explained that abolishing the COVID-19 levy alone will return GH¢3.7 billion to individuals and businesses, while broader VAT reforms are expected to benefit households and enterprises by nearly GH¢6 billion.

Forson lists areas earmarked for road construction

Meanwhile, Dr Ato Forson disclosed that the government will be constructing a number of interchanges as part of the Accra–Kumasi Expressway project.

He listed eight communities that will receive interchanges during the 2026 budget implementation.

“...the expressway will feature eight major interchanges, each designed to ease urban congestion and improve regional connectivity.”

The interchanges will be located at:

Accra Hub

Adeiso

Asamankese

Akyem Oda

Ofoase

Lake Bosomtwe

Kumasi

Watch the video of the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway project below:

The Accra-Kumasi Expressway will link the capital to the Ashanti Region through the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, connecting the south to the north.

The expressway, which is on a new alignment, will reduce the current travel distance by over 50 kilometres, from 250 kilometres to 198.7 kilometres.

In 2025, the government dedicated GH¢13.8 billion to strategic road projects under this programme.

The minister said implementation is advancing across all regions, with projects selected based on economic returns, regional equity, and alignment with the government’s 24-Hour Economy.

